Best Buy has some of the best Nintendo Switch games insanely discounted right now

Looking for some new games to add to your Nintendo Switch library? How about games like Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2? If any of these catches your eye, head on over to Best Buy because right now, all of these games and a whole lot more just got some rare discounts ahead of Nintendo’s Black Friday deals. The full list of games can be found here.

Sure, there are only about nine games included in this deal, but to be fair, we rarely see discounts for these types of games. And there’s a reason why: These games are so good folks don’t have any issues paying the full price. So the fact that you can get these for over $20 off is kind of a big deal. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on these.

Best Buy has many other games deeply discounted too, which you can find them all here. So you have plenty of options to choose from. Click the button below for more details.

