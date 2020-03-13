Best Buy is blowing out the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus at just $35 right now

If you’re looking to add a little flavor to your home, light strips are the way to go. They’re super easy to install and for the most part moderately priced. However, the best money can buy right now, the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus, is more or less on the expensive side of things. Thankfully, Best Buy has a deal right now that brings its price down to just $35. It normally sells for $80.

Here’s what sets Philips’ option from the rest of the mediocre light strips you can find just about anywhere else: They can be voice-controlled either via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. The only kicker here is that the light strip requires a Philips Hue Bridge.

If you already have a Philips Hue Bridge, then copping this light strip is pretty much a no-brainer. But if you have to buy the bridge, we can see how that could be a deal-breaker. Either way, the deal is up for grabs for a limited time so don’t miss out if you’re trying to score this on the cheap.

