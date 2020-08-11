Connect with us

Deals

Best Buy will hook you up with a free Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue bulb when you buy an Echo Studio

We’re not sure how long this will be available so be sure to jump on this sooner than later.

best buy echo studio echo show 5
Image: KnowTechie

Want a free Echo Show 5? How about a free Philips Hue light bulb? If you answered yes to all of these, great, now all you have to do is cough up $200 for an Amazon Echo Studio and you’re golden. That’s right, Best Buy will throw in a free Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue bulb with the purchase of an Amazon Echo Studio. So you’re saving about 34% off this whole bundle. Not too shabby.

The Echo Studio is basically the company’s most souped-up smart speaker. The speaker creates an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape, wrapping you in studio-quality audio from every direction.

If you’re looking for something with a little more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, then you’ll want to check out the Echo Show 5. It’s a smaller Echo Show aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a smaller screen. Now, pair this with your brand new Philips Hue bulb, and you’ve got some smart home action available at your fingertips, along with your voice.

This is a great deal. Sure, you’ll have to cough up $200 upfront, but the value of getting a free Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue bulb is well worth the price of admission. For more details, be sure to click on the button below.

see at best buy

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics
Comments

More in Deals