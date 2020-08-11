Best Buy will hook you up with a free Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue bulb when you buy an Echo Studio

Want a free Echo Show 5? How about a free Philips Hue light bulb? If you answered yes to all of these, great, now all you have to do is cough up $200 for an Amazon Echo Studio and you’re golden. That’s right, Best Buy will throw in a free Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue bulb with the purchase of an Amazon Echo Studio. So you’re saving about 34% off this whole bundle. Not too shabby.

The Echo Studio is basically the company’s most souped-up smart speaker. The speaker creates an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape, wrapping you in studio-quality audio from every direction.

If you’re looking for something with a little more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, then you’ll want to check out the Echo Show 5. It’s a smaller Echo Show aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a smaller screen. Now, pair this with your brand new Philips Hue bulb, and you’ve got some smart home action available at your fingertips, along with your voice.

This is a great deal. Sure, you’ll have to cough up $200 upfront, but the value of getting a free Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue bulb is well worth the price of admission. For more details, be sure to click on the button below.

