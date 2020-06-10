Best mobile phones in 2020 for gaming

Going back to the Nokia mobile phones of 1998, one of the most popular aspects of the phone was the game Snake. This is the first real example of gaming on a mobile phone but since then the industry has developed enormously. Fast forward to 2020 and there are some fantastic games available to play on mobile devices but you need to have a handset capable of powering the games. With that in mind, what are the best mobiles in 2020 for gaming?

For those who are searching for the most powerful mobile gaming experience, it is difficult to look beyond the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.5-inch screen is stunning and makes every game look spectacular. It also has a large battery and this allows you to keep gaming without the need to stop or plugin for a charge. Battery life is especially important when playing online casino games. You do not want to be playing a game at one of the leading Mobile Casinos for US players only to find your battery runs out.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max excels in that department along with having an A13 Bionic chip plus 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 11 Pro Max Is clearly one of the best mobiles in 2020 for gaming.

For those who are looking for the top Android mobiles in 2020 for gaming, look no further than the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Snapdragon 865 chipset inside the phone is complimented by up to 12GB of RAM for optimum gaming efficiency. The 6.78 inch boasts a 120Hz refresh rate so games not only look the business but run very smoothly. In terms of online gaming, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 5G So if you can pick up a signal, you will never experience any lag when playing games online.

We cannot discuss the best mobiles in 2020 for gaming without mentioning the Samsung Galaxy S20. Samsung has long led the way in terms of Android mobile devices and if you have been searching for maximum gaming performance, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S20. US gamers can enjoy using the Snapdragon 865 chipset to its full potential along with 8GB of RAM. Complete with a QHD+ screen which has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and you have a tremendous mobile gaming experience.

Finally, we come to the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. If you are looking for a mobile phone that prioritizes gaming, possibly at the expense of a few other features, this is the device for you. Glancing over the specifications of this phone and you will find a 120Hz screen, massive 6000mAh battery, 1TB storage, and a Cat 20 LTE modem for extremely quick speeds. The Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition is possibly the fastest mobile phone currently in existence thanks to housing the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor.

So, whether you want to play the latest role-playing and sports games or slots and live roulette, the best mobiles in 2020 for gaming will ensure you have optimum enjoyment.

