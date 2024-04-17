The best monitors for under $200 (2024)

Whether for gaming, working, or standard entertainment consumption, you’ll want a great monitor. But you might have a budget, most of us do.

We don’t often want to spend too much when we can get a comparable item for much less. Though, some people love to spend too much for what they don’t need, but that’s another story for another day.

Today we’re talking about the best monitors for under $200, and it’s quite a selection. There is no shortage of monitors out there for not only a great price, but packed with all the features you’d expect of any monitor.

Though, the one overall limitation with monitors in this price range is the size, as it’s unrealistic to expect to pull a monitor over 30-inches for under $200.

That being said, here are some great monitors to plug into your PC, console, laptop, or whatever.

Find the best monitors for under $200 for you

When choosing the best monitor under $200, you’ll have to decide which features matter most.

Do you prioritize color accuracy, refresh rate, or something simpler like a fully-adjustable stand. Whatever you do decide, be aware that you likely won’t get all of your needs met.

While monitor technology has progressed significantly in recent years, most new features are at the top-end where OLED and QLED panels abound. You’re likely to get some nice-to-have features though, like variable refresh rate or DisplayPort inputs.

It’s also challenging to find a terrible monitor panel, with 1080p (Full HD) resolution being the norm, and color accuracy and depth that’s closer to covering the sRGB standard.

Before choosing a monitor on a budget, decide what’s important to you. You might find that spending slightly more money gets you much closer to filling your needs.

Acer 27″ 180Hz 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor (Best Overall)

Image: KnowTechie

The Acer 27″ 180Hz 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor might have gaming in the name, but it’s really an all-purpose monitor. It’s a nice 27-inch widescreen with a refresh rate up to 180Hz.

It also supports blue light protection without sacrificing brightness. And unlike many other monitors, it has two HDMI ports and a Display Port. Most monitors only have one of each.

This does make it easier to plug multiple devices into this monitor, such as your PC and console (for after work you slacker).

And with AMD FreeSync Premium, you get no screen tearing or stuttering as the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphic card’s frames.

Overall, the Acer 27″ 180Hz 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor will satisfy all your monitor needs.

Best Overall Acer 27" 180Hz 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor $179.99 $129.99 With an affordable price tag and standard features, the Acer 27" 180Hz 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor is great for all PC visual activities. What We Like: 180Hz refresh rate

Full HD 1920 x 1080

Widescreen

SAMSUNG 27″ T35F Series FHD 1080p Monitor (Best Value)

Image: KnowTechie

The main selling point of the Samsung 27″ T35F Series FHD 1080p Monitor is its IPS panel. This preserves color vividness from any angle; no colors are washed out.

Paired with the 3-sided borderless display, you have a fairly gapless view for your less-than-ergonomic sitting position. Sit straight. It’s going to hurt later.

The refresh rate is on the low side at 75Hz, so this monitor could be better for gaming but with its game settings and game mode, it does just fine. Don’t bother with graphic intensive games though.

This monitor also comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync to reduce image tearing. So everything looks nice and smooth.

The Samsung 27″ T35F Series FHD 1080p Monitor may not be the best gaming monitor, but it offers a great picture with fewer borders.

Best Value SAMSUNG 27" T35F Series FHD 1080p Computer Monitor $149.99 $129.99 The SAMSUNG 27" T35F Series FHD 1080p Monitor is a great value for the vividness of its IPS panel.



What We Like: 3-sided borderless display

IPS Panel

75Hz refresh rate

Game mode What We Didn't Like: A bit heavy

LG 24MP60G-B 24″ Full HD IPS Monitor (Best Budget)

Image: KnowTechie

The LG 24MP60G-B 24″ Full HD IPS Monitor is not a bad monitor, not in the least. It’s just a few inches smaller than most in its class.

It suffers from the main physical issue, as other budget monitors do, the questionable stand. It works and holds the monitor up, but it is a bit wobbly if not positioned perfectly.

Unlike some monitors, it has an AUX out for headphones and a DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA port. Who is still using VGA? Regardless, it has standard VESA mounting holes, so you can get around that flimsy stand issue.

The IPS panel delivers a crisp viewing experience, and the virtually borderless design gives you as much picture as possible. The LG 24MP60G-B 24″ Full HD IPS Monitor is under $100, so that’s certainly budget.

Best budget LG 24MP60G-B 24" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor $99.99 If you want to save some money and don't mind shaving a few inches, the LG 24MP60G-B 24" Full HD IPS Monitor fits the bill. What We Like: Full HD 1920 x 1080

IPS Panel

AMD FreeSync

3-sided borderless What We Didn't Like: Brightness could be better

AOC C24G1A 24″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor (Best Curved)

Image: KnowTechie

There isn’t a massive selection of curved monitors in this price range but the AOC C24G1A 24″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor does just fine.

The color is a bit washed out, and it’s not the greatest monitor out there, but it does have a nice 165Hz refresh rate, so it can at least keep up with most games. It’s only FHD at this size, but that’s not too much different from QHD really.

It’s a fully adjustable monitor, in case you don’t have a VESA mount. Tilt, swivel, and height are all adjustable. Better gaming monitors are out there, but this is about saving money.

If you absolutely have to have a curved monitor for under $200, the AOC C24G1A 24″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor has curves.

Best Curved AOC C24G1A 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor $177.99 It's hard to find a curved monitor under $200, but hey, that's what the AOC C24G1A 24" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor is. What We Like: Curved frameless

FHD 1920 x 1080

Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Height adjustable What We Didn't Like: Big base

ASUS VG248QG 24″ G-SYNC Gaming Monitor (Best for Gaming)

Image: KnowTechie

The ASUS VG248QG 24″ G-SYNC Gaming Monitor stands out in the under $200 class because of its focus on gamer fatigue. If you aren’t familiar with it, then you don’t game enough.

It’s when you stare at the screen so long that your eyes become exhausted, and you get headaches, and so on. This monitor is built with ASUS Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue. It does this through flicker-free graphics and a blue light filter.

Tack on the NVIDIA G-Sync technology, removing any stutter and screen tearing, and you get a super smooth gaming experience. And to take the ergonomics a bit further, the stand is fully adjustable.

All this focus on ergonomics keeps your gaming sessions going longer without fatigue. That makes the ASUS VG248QG 24″ G-SYNC Gaming Monitor best for gaming.

Best for Gaming ASUS VG248QG 24" G-SYNC Gaming Monitor $189.00 The ASUS VG248QG 24" G-SYNC Gaming Monitor comes in as best for gaming because of its eye-care technology. What We Like: 165Hz overclockable refresh rate

Ergonomically designed stand

ASUS Eye Care technology

NVIDIA G-Sync technology What We Didn't Like: No IPS panel

Z-Edge 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Best Curved Gaming Monitor)

Image: KnowTechie

When you shop for the Z-Edge 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor, you may notice a newer version is advertised. But that version isn’t curved, which makes your gaming feel slightly less immersive.

So this one really is a good find, buried in the sea of monitors on Amazon dot com.

At 24-inches, it can feel a bit small, but it looks great. With FHD 1080p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync, you’ll get a fantastic picture with no tearing.

The HDR balances exposure with a 3000:1 contrast ratio, revealing all the deep, dark details. The Z-Edge 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is a well-reviewed gaming monitor at well under $200.

Best Curved Gaming Monitor Z-Edge 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor $139.99 $129.99 A curved monitor with a boss refresh rate for under $200? Yes please.

What We Like: Up to 180Hz refresh rate

FHD 1080p

AMD FreeSync

Blue light filter What We Didn't Like: Sound isn't good

GIGABYTE G24F 2 (Best Color)

Image: KnowTechie

If you are into this sort of thing, the GIGABYTE G24F 2 has a color accuracy of 95% DCI-P3 / 125% sRGB. That means you get fresh, vibrant colors with a high dynamic range of brightness and contrast.

So it’s great for pairing with a high-performance graphics card that is able to deliver quality graphics.

Tack on a standard refresh rate of 165Hz with 180Hz when overclocked, and you have a monitor that delivers a smooth, consistent picture.

There are larger monitors on the market, but if you are okay with sacrificing a few inches for a superior color profile then the GIGABYTE G24F 2 is for you.

Best Color GIGABYTE G24F 2- 24" 165Hz/180Hz(OC) 1080P Gaming Monitor $179.99 $139.99 The GIGABYTE G24F 2 has a strong color profile, making it a great purchase for watching things. What We Like: Up to 180Hz refresh rate

High color accuracy

Plenty of ports

Sceptre New 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor (Best Refresh Rate)

Image: KnowTechie

The Sceptre New 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor is a PC monitor. Yes, we can plug consoles into monitors, but with such a high refresh rate, it might not work well with some consoles stuck around 120Hz.

But if you are gaming on a PC, then that 240Hz refresh rate is totally awesome, especially for high-paced action games. Other than that, the color is solid and secure with AMD FreeSync keeping the screen tears to a minimum.

It’s VESA mount ready and has four ports (two DisplayPort and two HDMI). More ports are always great. The Sceptre New 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor is a heck of a deal at under $200 when considering that refresh rate.

Best Refresh Rate Sceptre New 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor $149.97 The Sceptre New 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor goes hard with a 240Hz refresh rate.

What We Like: 240Hz refresh rate

Blue light filter

Built-in speakers

LG FHD 27-Inch Computer Monitor (Best for the Office)

Image: KnowTechie

Like most monitors in its class, the LG FHD 27-inch Computer Monitor is billed as a gaming monitor. But let’s be honest, it’s really not.

The refresh rate is mid at 75Hz, and it’s lacking some of the brightness you’d expect with a true gaming monitor. Instead, let’s think of this one as best for work, because it is.

This monitor offers a blue light reduction mode and Flicker Safe, which reduces onscreen flicker. Office workers stare at screens all day like gamers, so eye protection is important.

Additionally, Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag to keep those macros on time and on point. The LG FHD 27-Inch Computer Monitor proves that not every monitor needs to be a gaming monitor to be good.

Best for the Office LG FHD 27-Inch Computer Monitor $129.99 Sometimes you just need a basic workhorse of a monitor, as is the LG FHD 27-Inch Computer Monitor.

What We Like: Full HD IPS Display

AMD FreeSync

Blue light reduction

Ultra-narrow bezel What We Didn't Like: Mid brightness

Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor (Best for Travel)

Image: KnowTechie

The Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor isn’t much bigger than many tablets, but it’s perfect for streaming in the back of a used RV. Because most new RVs have normal sized TVs.

Plus, this thing is cheap. We can overlook all the little issues with a monitor like this and focus on its compatibility with almost all types of video files and its litany of inputs.

You can plug any gaming system or device you have, from an Atari to an Xbox Series X, into this tiny monitor. Sure, it’s small, but the Tyler 13.3” Portable TV LCD Monitor is a terribly versatile portable monitor good for any on-the-go situation.

Best for Travel Tyler 13.3" Portable TV LCD Monitor $99.95 When you take your gaming on the go, you'll need a portable screen to go with it. What we liked: Lithium battery operated Tons of ports Remote control Supports Apple TV 1080p LCD What we didn't like: Only 13.3-inch Picture quality is what you'd expect Sound is very weak

How to pick the best monitor for under $200 for you

Well, all the monitors on this list have already checked off one list item, and they are all under $200. So when it comes to choosing the best one of the bunch, it’s really about your environment.

While some monitors are good in any environment, others have features tailored to different uses.

Such as monitors focused on the office or monitors optimized for gaming. Curved monitors and high refresh rates are rare in this price range, but they do exist and always look great on any desktop.

Ultimately, the best monitor for under $200 is any monitor under $200 because that’s a heck of a deal.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

