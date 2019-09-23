Netgear is a better-known company for producing top Wi-Fi router products. In its line of products, it has some of the award-winning routers which offer ultimate performances for such a long period. It is their great professionalism which they ensure to employ in their production process to give the client the products they need most – those with quality functioning features.

This page details five of the best Netgear Wi-Fi routers you should consider. The selection here bases on their functionality mode, ease of installation, affordability, and above all, effectiveness. In this list, we, therefore, have the n300, cm1000, r6700, ac 750, and ac4000 routers.

The n300 router model is not one. They come in a variety of other sub-models including; the WNR1500, WNR2000, WNR614, WNR2020v2, WNR3500L, and WNR3000RP. Despite having few specification differences, their main differing factor is their coverage.

Netgear N300 are ideal routers for small to medium houses. For relatively low bandwidth, these router models excellent connection speeds, reliability, and above all, better performances. This means they do not connect to lots of devices either.

Their general vital features and specifications include:

802.11n Wi-Fi Technology

300Mbps single-band wireless on 2.4GHz – best for small to medium house premises

5 Ethernet ports; 1 WAN and 4 LAN plus an auto-sensing technology

Live parental control, protection against DoS attack, double firewall security, and exposed host (DMZ) for ultimately secure internet access.

NETGEAR genie app for easy user control and security settings over the network.

WPA/WPA2-PSK and WEP encryption for full Wi-Fi access security

Uses Quality of Service (QoS) technology which helps prioritize brandwidth for Ethernet LAN ports, online applications and gaming, and particular Mac addresses

The CM1000 model is Netgear’s top-class cable modem offering ultra-high-speed connections. Like the rest of the cable modems, this device connects your devices to your ISP bandwidth. However, it comes with a little more added advantage of supporting the DOCSIS 3.1 technology.

This technology provides 32 downstream channels plus other eight upstream ones useful in the DOCSIS 3.0 linking. Also, it offers 2 OFDMA downstream in addition to upstream channels best preferred for the DOCSIS 3.1 linking. Hence, users always enjoy super-speed internet connection from their Internet Service Providers.

The CM1000 is, however not compatible with every device model. Some of its incompatible devices comprise; AT&T, CenturyLink, or Verizon and also, the bundled voice services. However, it works compatibly with Xfinity from Comcast, Mediacom Cable, Cox, and many others

Out of its more excellent performance, you can rely on this model for a reliable supply of internet connection. However, you must have it positioned rightfully in your premises. At least that would so much avoid any chance for the creation of blind spots.

The Netgear r6700 is one of the Nighthawk series router model designed for large homes. The professionally designed router comes with a powerful 1Ghz dual-core processor which works quite efficiently in ensuring high-speed internet connectivity in your premises. This mid-range router supports up to 450Mbps and 1300Mbps while on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency band.

The highly stable router comes with dimensions of 11.22 x 7.26 x 1.97 in (HWD) and a weight of slightly more massive than 1.6 pounds. Its design resembles that of R7000 belonging in the same Nighthawk series. The difference, however, is that the r7000 comes with two USB ports; 3.0 (front) and 2.0 (back) while the r6700 only has one; 3.0 positioned in front.

The r6700 features highly reliable protective features. These include; VPN support, Guest network access, (WPA/WPA2—PSK), Double firewall protection, and Denial-of-service attack inhibition.

The r6700’s operation and management mostly happen via its Netgear Genie App. The app will allow you to perform suitable settings concerning your use of the network and that of others. From the App, you can manage the content accessibility for specific users, for instance, your children. Also, you can create a guest network if you do not want to give them your usual log in details – this will reduce any chance of malicious actions via your network.

The AC750 router is a quality router with best suitable for medium to large homes. Through its dual-band, it offers high connectivity speeds of 300+450 Mbps which allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and even downloading. Its structure composes of 3 external antenna of the 5dBi which enhances its general coverage as well as throughput.

It comes with an easy to follows installation procedure which only needs hat you set a few details, and it will be ready to work. Similarly, managing the router is that easy as well. With the Netgear Genie App, you can make more secure your network, create an exclusive network for your guest, control sites your children are accessing online, and much more.

The ac750 provides a ready to share USB port and printer as well for fast and more efficient sharing of files. Its Wi-Fi compatibility ranges for both current and future devices. For the authenticity of make, you can always look out for these features in the model that you buy.

Netgear’s AC4000 is another high-end router model with high reputation of its remarkable performance. The Tri-Band Gigabit Router comes with an MU-MIMO (R8000P) which uses the latest technology, 802.11ac, in delivering reliable Wi-Fi across three radio bands. All its speeds combined, the router provides up to 4,000Mbps. Through such speeds it offers fast Multi-User Multiple Input and Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) throughput.

The ac4000 management means happens mostly via the Netgear Genie App, which offers an array of relevant settings you may want. It is a high-reliable model for medium to large homes and for those who like gaming or live streaming.

Final Thoughts

Technology can be confusing at times, especially if you do not follow the latest developments or pay attention to the present ones. Wi-Fi router technology is one that only works well if the router bears great functioning features that suites your use.

The above description comprises of top selected models best for either small, medium or large homes. Besides your budget, you should think of the security, coverage, as well as control measures of any of these models before buying.

This article was made possible with the help of: https://www.mybestwirelessrouters.com

