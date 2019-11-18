10 best QR code generators of 2020

A QR code generator is a phone readable encrypted bar code that can store many things such as images, websites, backlinks, hyperlinks, forms, email addresses, and any brand’s information. In short, it can save any kind of alphanumeric data in itself.

It is very easy to generate a QR code, especially with the best QR code generator for free. There are many websites that can help you in generating a unique QR code but the key is to find the right website and the best QR code generator for all your needs.

Some factors such as performance tracking and analyzation play a great role while choosing the best QR code generator. If the website is good enough to build you a QR code according to your needs and is compatible with your QR code readers, then it is best to choose that website.

Although there are many best QR code generator websites and wide options available for you online here are my 10 best suggestions which can definitely help you in generating a unique QR code.

QRTIGER is the best QR code generator and also the one that I have tested personally to see if it output a unique QR code or not. Turns out, it is very easy to use. Moreover, you can also make customized QR codes for business or personal use.

Moreover, you can even save the used template too, for reusing it later on. You do not need to sign up to generate a QR code neither you have to pay for it!

They stand out as they have the most features that are actually useful for any business. One of the features we like is their Multi URL feature that allows you to redirect a user depending on their location, amount of scans or time of the scan.

Moreover, on the QRTIGER QR code generator, you can not only track data but can also generate dynamic QR codes for business or professional use. It is a great option if you want to generate a QR code with your brand logo.

Mobile barcodes provides you an easy way to generate a QR code without having to spend a penny. It is certainly the best QR code generator with the potential to create QR codes for Emails, messages, forms, websites, links, and URLs.

All you have to do is copy the perspective URL and paste it in the URL field on the website. After that, all you need to do it click the ‘Submit’ button.

Fresh QR code will be presented to you after a while. In short, mobile barcodes is a traditional way to generate a QR code with ease.

However, if you are looking for a customized QR code with a mix of colors and a logo, then this is not the right solution for you.

Unitag is not popular but probably one of the best QR code generator websites. It is free of cost with no hassle of signing up.

You can generate a QR code with just one click. It readily supports multiple QR code generating tools, templates, colors, backgrounds, and configurations.

It is perfect if you want to customize your QR code with colors or with a logo.

ForQRCode is among the best QR code generators and also among the leading and popular free QR code generators to create business or personal QR codes with great quality and vector of EPS and SVG. The tools offered by this website can support inputting various data such as the website URL, Email, SMS, text, form, Google map, V-card, WI-FI, Bitcoin and PayPal.

This QR code generator gives us a unique QR code that is responsive to almost all mobile devices.

This is a free QR code generator which is likely to become popular in the year 2020. This is a simple, easy-to-use QR code generator with a friendly user interface.

It uses the Google search engine’s API chart for processing to generate unique QR codes for its valuable website visitors.

Visual lead is a bit different QR code generator than its peers. It has an artistic WQR code technology that is integrated with computer eyesight, artificial intelligence, machine learning and computational math.

Visual lead has lost its popularity as it is not free but if you are looking for a custom QR code generator with a logo and operational on all mobile devices, then it’s worth trying.

QRStuff is the best QR code generator that is free and gives out ready to print QR codes that can be printed on anything such as a t-shirt. If you are trying to market your brand, this website might be helpful for you as it embeds a QR code on physical things like hoodies, t-shirts, mugs, keychains and etc.

Adding QR codes to these things can definitely make a positive effect on your marketing campaign. You can also customize your QR code on the t-shirt by adding in your logo. However, the logo and colors make it a little difficult to scan.

Tec-it is a unique QR code generator available on the internet that provides you with unique QR codes in the PNG format. Tec-it can be used by you to generate QR codes for multiple websites, images, messages, emails, WI-FI access, V-cards, business cards, events and etc.

GOQR is the most popular and best QR code generator of its kind. It is a simplistic and reliable QQR code generator with great customization, minimalistic approach, and faster results. Although there are many modern QR code generators that offer a great selection of customization GOQR guarantees effective results.

As a businessman, you might want to use the QR code to increase your conversion rates but have you ever wanted to look at the conversion rate from QR code generators and then generate unlimited QR codes?

Well, UQR code generator can generate as many QR codes as you like. It can also save your time by bringing up all your generated QR codes under one single view so that you can observe carefully and increase your QR code’s conversion rate.

Conclusion

Here are the 10 QR code generators which are best in their own ways. However, to make everything go right, it is better to do a little research before generating a QR code for your business as you do not want to waste time on a QR code generator that does not comply with your business standards. We can say after testing all of them that QRTIGER stands out as the best QR code generator of 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: