The best TV accessories (2024)

Televisions aren’t really that expensive anymore. There is some relatively when it comes to the latest and greatest, but for the most part, you can get a nice-sized TV set for a fraction of what they used to cost.

That’s a good thing!

The picture quality really hasn’t decreased much, they are just cheaper to produce. But this isn’t an economics lesson, it’s a list of the best TV accessories.

See, that’s the thing. With the reduced cost of modern television sets, it frees up more of the budget for accessories. Things like speakers, tuners, fancy remotes, and even TV chairs.

Of course, not everything on this list is a luxury purchase. Most of these items are utilitarian, functional accessories that enhance your content consumption.

Find the best TV accessories for you

Choosing the best TV accessories is often down to personal choice. While some people may prefer immersive lighting while they’re watching their favorite TV shows or playing console games, others may find a universal remote more useful.

Before deciding on what TV accessories are right for you, you should consider what you’re trying to achieve. Do you want an all-singing, all-dancing home entertainment setup? Do you simply want something functional that’s easy and convenient to use?

Whatever TV accessories you decide to invest in, you’ll need to ensure that they work and are compatible with your TV. This might sound obvious, but it’s amazing how quickly you can get caught up in looking for the best TV accessories.

N NOROCME Cable Management Kit (Best Overall)

In a list of the best TV accessories, the N NOROCME Cable Management Kit is the clear winner for two reasons.

First, something had to be the overall pick without bias to the other items. And most of whatever is hooked up to your TV has a cable or two. Whether it be power cords, random USB cords, HDMI, or speaker wires, you’ll want to keep it organized.

Because if you don’t, your mom or significant other will walk into the room and that’ll be their first comment. What a mess it is behind and around the TV. Because it is a mess. Don’t lie to yourself.

There are cables and wires hanging everywhere. You’ve tried to stuff them behind the TV, but that just doesn’t hold. So get yourself the N NOROCME Cable Management Kit and clean that mess up.

Best Overall N NOROCME 192 PCS Cable Management Kit $14.95 It might seem cliche, but without a buttload of cables, your TV doesn't do much of anything. What We Like: 192 pieces

11 cable holders

35 cord clips

35 cord clips

100 fastening cable ties What We Didn't Like: Only comes in black

Philips Universal Remote (Best Remote Control)

A full-on universal remote is a callback to a previous era of home entertainment, but it still has its usefulness. For instance, unlike a Roku remote that only controls the Roku and TV, a universal remote can handle three or more devices.

So it’ll at least turn on your DVD player, soundbar, cable receiver, stereo amp, and so on.

It’s pre-programmed for Samsung and Roku streaming media boxes but also works with many other brands such as LG, Sony, Hisense, and so on. There’ll be a little book with the programming codes to hook it up to different devices.

And having one single remote is a lot better than controlling all your stuff with a litany of random remotes. So yeah, the Philips Universal Remote saw a problem and solved it.

Best Remote Control Philips Universal Remote Control $9.62 Sometimes it's handier to have a universal remote around to control all your things. What We Like: Simple setup

Comes in two colors

Works with Roku

Works with Apple TV What We Didn't Like: No voice control

Works with Apple TV What We Didn't Like: No voice control

Needs batteries

Tablo 4th Gen 2-Tuner (Best TV Tuner)

When you feel overwhelmed by all the streaming services, and all the content, just remember that the Tablo 4th Gen 2-Tuner will make it all better.

It doesn’t even offer access to apps like Netflix and Hulu, and instead connects with your existing antenna (or you can purchase one with the tuner) and presents all the live TV, news, and sports you can handle.

So excluding all the re-runs in syndication, it’s very much like TV used to be. It even comes with a built-in DVR that holds up to about 50 hours of recorded material.

It’s really a device meant for boomers who don’t need all that content, and just want the local news and sports. But boomers still watch TV, so the Tablo 4th Gen 2-Tuner is certainly a handy TV accessory for many folk.

Best OverThe-Air DVR Tablo 4th Gen 2-Tuner $99.95 For those who just want their local stations and a semblance of pre-tech explosion normalcy, the Tablo 4th Gen is the tuner you need. What We Like: Pause and record

Pairs with any antenna

50+ hours DVR storage

No subscriptions needed What We Didn't Like: No access to modern apps

No voice control

Still gotta watch commercials

Roku Streaming Stick (Best Streaming Stick)

There is no more popular streaming stick than the Roku streaming stick. And if you have a TV then you’ll probably want a streaming stick.

And if you give your TV a streaming stick, it’ll probably want to endlessly deliver content to your face. And if you deliver content to your face, you’ll probably need some snacks. And that’s as far as the allegory goes.

It supports 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision content, is voice-controlled, and offers free live TV channels. The stick works with Alexa, but only through an Alexa device. And you can use the remote to control your TV as well, but not much else.

Basically, if you subscribe to all that content, you’ll need the Roku Streaming Stick to access it on your TV.

Best Streaming Stick Roku Streaming Stick $49.99 $39.00 The Roku Streaming Stick has become the go-to streaming device in households around the world. What We Like: Included remote

Long-range Wi-Fi

Works with any HDMI ported screen

Includes free live TV channels

Works with Alexa, Siri, and Hey Google What We Didn't Like: Sometimes requires restart

Might not fit in TVs with hidden ports

APC Surge Protector (Best Surge Protector)

Many people have a power strip powering their TV, but not everyone has the protection something like the APC Surge Protector offers.

APC is one of the most trusted brand names in power protection creating best-in-class protection for your devices. Because power surges. Lightning strikes. Spikes happen. Especially if your power grid is already on thin ice.

So what these things do is collect and disperse that extra electricity before it gets to your devices like your TV, game consoles, and stereo equipment. That saves you money right there.

Protecting your TV and its electronic buddies on the shelf should be a TV accessory priority, which is why the APC Surge Protector is on this list.

Best Surge Protector APC Surge Protector $34.99 Something not thought about as often as it should, a surge protector will keep your electronics protected.

What We Like: Two USB ports

11 outlets

2880 Joule

90-degree plug What We Didn't Like: Short power cord

Could have more USB ports

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar (Best Soundbar)

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar delivers awesome mid-channel audio, which means you’ll be able to hear all the dialogue in that loud program you are watching.

It also does well to spread the sound around with its six transducers, and two custom-engineered upward-firing dipole speakers. If you have a ceiling, this will create a very theatrical surround sound-type experience.

The only downside to a Bose speaker is the cost, but considering the quality of the brand, that checks out. It might require the Bose app to work with some brands of TV, at least wireless.

You can also purchase a Bose bass module and actual surround sound speakers if you want to round out the set. But for what it is, the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is a well-heard TV accessory.

Best Soundbar Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar $899.00 $799.00 TV speakers aren't that great, so a Bose soundbar is a great accessory to bring your content to life. What We Like: Dolby Atmos

Voice Control

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa

AI enhanced dialogue mode

Multi-directional speakers What We Didn't Like: Expensive

Mid quality bass

May require app install

Fluance Elite Bipolar Speakers (Best Surround Speakers)

When you plug in the Fluance Elite Bipolar Speakers you’ll be transported right into the movie theater. With its 2-way bipolar radiation pattern totally disperses the sound and surrounds you with it.

You’ve got clear bass, rich mids, and detailed highs. Each cabinet is literally four speakers, pointed in different directions. Hence the bipolar bit.

These are speakers for cinephiles and audiophiles, people who need to hear sound as it was intended, not filtered through a crappy TV speaker.

The Fluance Elite Bipolar Speakers should be your first purchase when building out your home theater sound system.

Best Surround Speakers Fluance Elite High Definition 2-Way Bipolar Surround Speakers $119.99 Surround speakers are the ideal TV accessory when you want to hear everything. What We Like: 2-way sound

Movie theater sound

MDF wood cabinetry

Mountable What We Didn't Like: You'll need an amp

MCombo Swivel Recliner (Best TV Chair)

There are plenty of chairs out there but the MCombo Swivel Recliner covers a few bases.

It’s affordable, has massage and vibration settings, swivels all the way around, comes with a footrest, and reclines up to 140 degrees.

It might not be a tech-focused TV accessory, but you kind of need a chair to sit down and consume content so it counts.

It’s a small thing, but having a pocket on the side of the chair is kind of nice. There are no charging ports like some bigger recliners, but at least you can store your phone close by so you can stare at it while watching TV.

The MCombo Swivel Recliner is a great TV accessory for tired feet.

Best TV Chair MCombo Swivel Recliner $399.90 You could stand and watch TV, but that can get exhausting after a while so how about a nice TV chair? What We Like: Side pocket for remotes

Faux leather

Vibrating massage

Full swivel

140-degree recline What We Didn't Like: Some users report missing parts

Govee TV LED Backlight (Best Backlight)

Installing the Govee TV LED Backlight set around your TV adds some energetic visual ambiance to your TV-watching experience.

It’s basically one of those LED light strips but has an adapter so you can plug in an audio cable. This enables it to react to the audio, syncing with music or sound effects to get a real concert feel going.

Plus, through the app, you can set your color themes and engage the system presets. So during a scary movie, you can make the wall red. During a drama, blue. And so on.

The Govee TV LED Backlight also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Best Backlight Govee TV LED Backlight $29.99 ($2.40 / Foot) To create a visual ambiance, an LED backlight is a TV accessory that will create a very bright and responsive experience. What We Like: Preset scene and music modes

App and voice control

Built-in mic What We Didn't Like: Requires cable clips

It's a lot of light

Voice control is limited

USX MOUNT Full Motion Mount (Best TV Mount)

Like a surge protector and cable organizers, the USX MOUNT Full Motion Mount is more of a necessity than a pure random TV accessory.

Sure, you could stand your TV on a dresser or entertainment center, but mounting it enables you to create a perfect content consumption center. Plus, you can put the mount at eye level to make viewing that much easier.

This mount has a dual swivel, articulating tilt, and holds up to 132 pounds. So that should cover most modern television sets. Up to about 84 inches.

The USX MOUNT Full Motion Mount even comes with a little level to make sure everything is lined up correctly.

Best TV Mount USX MOUNT Full Motion TV Wall Mount $57.99 All of your TV accessories are useless without a properly mounted TV.

What We Like: Holds most TVs

Lots of variable hardware

Sturdy

Dual swivel and articulating tilt What We Didn't Like: Hardware can be confusing

Has to be mounted on studs

How to pick the best TV accessories

Once you take your new TV out of the box, it’s only the beginning of your content consumption journey.

There is a litany of accessories to enhance your setup, sound, and overall TV-watching experience. So how do you choose?

Well, if your TV has the standard middling sound profile of most TVs, then you’ll want some external speakers.

If you have a mess of cables and remotes, there are accessories to clean that up.

And of course, there are plenty of available accessories to create your ideal holistic TV-watching environment.

Do you have any other TV accessory recommendations for us? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It's one of the ways we keep the lights on here.

