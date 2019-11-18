If you are familiar with some of the latest video game technologies, you are probably aware of games you can play in virtual reality. There are a few machines you can choose from when it comes to being able to play these types of games at your house, and the Valve Index is one of those kits. Check out this article for information on the device as well as some of the coolest accessories that go with it.

Who makes the Valve Index?

The Valve Index is made by Valve, which is a video game development company and publisher. Many people who play video games on PCs will be familiar with them because of their online gaming marketplace, Steam. The Index has been available for purchase since June 2019.

The Index can be used with some of the HTC Vive products as well, since they are able to play VR through games purchased from the Steam store. This is because both the Vive and the Index make use of the Valve Steam VR technology.

Best Valve Index Accessories You Can Find

Many that have been gamers for a while have preferences on how they want to be able to play their games. They need things to be a certain way and they need to be comfortable when they are playing. It helps if you purchase accessories that will allow you to enjoy your Index for hours at a time to accomplish this. Here is a look at some handy accessories you may want to pick up.

Good for Multiple Purposes: HTC Vive VR Tracker

When it comes to this Vive Tracker, you can use it for a variety of different things. It helps you track your movement and is specifically able to do this whenever you are using something besides a traditional controller. You can purchase one or more to accomplish this. Some people even use it so they can use VR chat programs.

This tracker can also be utilized on nontraditional controllers, like racquets for sports games and things like that. They hold up well and are easy to use. You can also purchase straps to place these on your body, wherever you want them to go.

Best for Budget Shoppers: KIWI Design VR Cable Management System

This product comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty, which offers you a bit of protection when you purchase this KIWI system.

The product is designed to be used in rooms that are devoted to playing VR games. Manufacturers of these units recommend that you have a certain amount of space before you try playing the games, so you don’t hurt yourself or your own belongings.

This will keep the cords out of the way, so they are not tangled up. It does take a bit of time to get everything set up just right, but they work well after that, as long as you are careful. It may also take a bit of time to get used to, but once you do, it can solve many problems that can arise. Just be sure you have some tape nearby to keep them secure as well, since you may need it at a moment’s notice while using this pulley system.

Most Expensive Option: HTC Vive Base Station

In order for your Index to work as it should, you will need it to be able to track your movements effectively. One of the best ways to do that is by making sure that you buy a base station or two to pair with it. You can purchase the HTC Vive Base if you want, as it is compatible with the Valve machine. There is an Index base you can purchase as well, and either will work just fine.

It will allow you to be able to track the movements on your controller better, and it can also allow you to play in a smaller space, as long as the area is set up a certain way. You can view guides online to see the best way to set up a room for a high degree of effectiveness.

Last Word on Best Valve Index Accessories

There are a few VR systems on the market, and one does not really have a big advantage over another. It is nice than many of the products that work with one will also work with other products out there. This is especially the case with the Valve Index, which can save you time and money.

When you are trying to find helpful accessories for your Index, you should start with the KIWI Cable System first. It is inexpensive and can keep all the wires you don’t want to worry about out of your way. This can also help you learn how you need to set your space up. After that, you can decide what other things you want to buy.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: