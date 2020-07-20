Best VPN for small businesses security in 2020

Protecting your business, yourself, employees and customers during COVID-19 crisis should be your top most priority

A VPN safeguards your business’s most valuable data

As cyberattacks and data breaches are on the rise, a VPN would secure your small business from hacking, data theft, and other privacy issues

The coronavirus pandemic has affected businesses throughout the world. It has been much more demanding for small businesses that do not enjoy the same resources as larger businesses. Therefore, small business disaster preparedness planning has become one of the most viable solutions these days.

Aside from adapting small business disaster preparedness planning, entrepreneurs should focus on securing their business’ crucial data online. In this situation, the role of best and cheapest VPN services comes in handy.

Once they have added a reputable business VPN service in their arsenal, they can protect their small businesses from hacking and other cybersecurity threats to a great effect.

This post will let you know which VPN will fulfill all the online privacy needs of your small businesses in 2020.

The Importance of Business VPNs

The main objective of a business VPN is to secure every device through end-to-end encryption connected to your small business’s networks. It means hackers, snoopers, ISPs, and other surveillance actors cannot see your location or data. This way, you can access private and secure internet connection from anywhere.

Here is the list of some use cases that highlight the significance of business VPNs for small businesses security:

You are managing a remote workforce

If your employees or freelancing staff are working from home or different geographical locations due to the coronavirus crisis, they are prone to various online threats like scams, privacy invasion, and so on. As a result, granting them secure access to your IT network and monitoring their online tasks can become a hectic job.

Your small business follows BYOD policy

Permitting the workforce to use their own devices at the workplace can be highly rewarding for a small business. It can help you reduce your business’ infrastructure cost. Yet, it poses some security challenges as well. Likewise, your employees can connect their devices to unsecured networks that can expose your valuable data.

Your employees are visiting clients’ locations

Your employees may visit clients’ locations for consulting, after-sales work, or closing deals regularly. Once they have reached their desired locations, they will need to access your private business network. Furthermore, they might perform official tasks using Wi-Fi networks available at public places like airports, coffee shops, hotels, and others while traveling. Thus, it can increase online security risks to a certain extent.

You want to protect your official browsing and communications

Compared to HTTPS websites, HTTP websites are honeypots for cyber goons. Your employees may visit such harmful sites intentionally or unintentionally and expose highly confidential data like login credentials and business information while browsing.

Which VPN is the best for securing your small business?

Before describing the best business VPN, small business owners should first understand the main differences between the business VPN and consumer VPNs. By doing so, they can decide about their small businesses’ security accordingly.

Unlike consumer VPNs, multiple users can connect to the business VPN at a time. The employees will have to use one dedicated account controlled by the account manager. The good thing about business VPN is that they allow you to know what websites your employees visit when connecting to a business VPN service. Furthermore, corporate or business VPNs offer a dedicated IP address alongside a dedicated server to its users.

On the other hand, consumer VPNs are ideal for unblocking websites and maximizing user’s online privacy. They offer a shared IP address to their subscribers, which means it can be changed every time they connect to the service.

Now, let us talk about the best VPN for securing your small business. If you want to improve your small business security to unimaginable heights, then Perimeter 81 business VPN is the right choice for you.

Perimeter 81 Business VPN

Perimeter 81 is an all-around business VPN provider suitable for a minimum of 3 team members. The service also supports between 5 and 100+ devices with further advanced custom options in tandem. You can experience secure and zero-trust access to web applications using its zero-trust network service all the time.

This is how you can mitigate data loss and decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) for IT security by replacing disconnected point products through a consolidated, single security platform.

Perimeter 81 applies its software-defined perimeter (SDP) solution that helps you restrict network access and enjoy secure, customized access to networked systems. Interestingly, the provider is cloud-based, so you can expand your network on the go without using any external hardware. Besides, you can access different cloud environments like IaaS, PaaS, and others securely.

The service offers some state-of-the-art security and privacy features like two-factor authentication that safeguard your employee from potential cybersecurity threats. It has an array of other privacy and security features for its users like no-logging policy, DNS filtering, site-to-site interconnectivity, IKEv2, OpenVPN, WireGuard connector, L2TP, and PPTP tunneling protocols.

The only downside of Perimeter 81 VPN is its server coverage, but we hope it will improve over time. In terms of compatibility, the service provides highly intuitive apps for different platforms like Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. Perimeter 81 supports Chromebook and incorporates a single-click web management console for making their users’ lives easier.

On the pricing front, you can choose any plan depending on your small business needs from three types of pricing plans: Essentials, Premium, and Enterprise. You can subscribe to its Essential pricing plan by paying $8 per user per month. If you want to use the Premium package, you will need to pay $ 12 per user every month. You will have to contact the sales department to get the subscription of the Enterprise plan.

Overall, Perimeter 81 provides a complete and dedicated business solution to entrepreneurs, including small business owners.

Salient Features

Offers 700+ servers across 35 locations worldwide

Provides a static IP feature along with private servers

Prioritized in-app chat and email support is available 24/7

Provides a split tunneling feature

Helps you create and manage multiple user groups via one unified management portal

Accepts payment options like credit cards, PayPal, wire transfers, and Stripe

Current situation of cybersecurity in 2020

Cybersecurity issues are increasing at a rapid pace day by day. According to the latest security research, most companies are vulnerable to data loss since they are following poor cybersecurity practices, and only 5% of companies’ folders on average are secured appropriately.

Surprisingly, 68% of business leaders have shown their reservations against cybersecurity risks, and 62% of businesses suffered social engineering and phishing attacks in 2018 alone. If we discuss DDoS attacks, 51% of companies faced these kinds of attacks in 2018. Ironically, 43% of small business owners were victims of data breaches. Above all, 56% of IT professionals perceive phishing attacks as one of the most significant cybersecurity risks to businesses.

Impact of COVID-19 on small business security

Cybercriminals are exploiting moments of fear and uncertainty during the coronavirus crisis with both hands. As employees are bound to work from home, the chances of gaining illegal access to their systems increase considerably.

Cyber goons are deceiving small businesses through different cybercrimes like hacking, scamming, DDoS attacks, botnets, software piracy, spamming, cyberstalking, and others. That is why there is a massive 667% rise in coronavirus related phishing emails in the last couple of months.

Basic security checklist for small businesses

Here are some precautionary measures small businesses can follow to increase their online security amid coronavirus epidemic:

Beware of phishing emails and do not open or click any suspicious links

Update your software and operating systems regularly

Secure your remote connections by installing a reliable VPN service

Enable multi-factor authentication on your devices

Use strong and uncommon passwords

Make sure to create a backup of your data as often as possible

Wrapping Up

Keeping your small businesses’ data safe from the prying eyes amid COVID-19 pandemic has never been so important than today. The good thing is that small businesses are applying various data safety measures like limiting employees’ access to data, the requirement of strong passwords, data encryption, use of dedicated servers, and employees’ training on data safety and best practices.

Still, entrepreneurs or small business owners should not undermine the importance of a trustworthy business VPN service because it will secure their employees’ remote connections from different privacy threats. They can keep an eye on their employees’ network access and manage team settings from anywhere.

