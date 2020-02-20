Like any platform that hosts user traffic, you can make money. It is quite obvious that you can build a business of thousands of dollars. In this article, we tell you what the best methods that marketers and influencers use every day to earn from 100 to over 10,000 dollars per month with Instagram are. Here are some of the best ways to make money with Instagram in 2020.

Sponsored posts and stories

One of the easiest and popular methods is to publish sponsored posts and/or stories. A lot of brands or companies are looking for people who are interested in promoting their products and services.

Of course, you will have to meet some specific requirements:

Target

Number of followers

Percentage of interaction

This does not mean that you cannot participate in sponsorship campaigns because it will depend on the needs/purpose of the company or brand. At this point, what you need is a platform that puts you in contact with companies.

Affiliations

Affiliations are a quick and practical way to make money with Instagram. It also helps people to get more Instagram likes and followers. It’s about promoting products and/or services of other companies and receiving a percentage gain on each sale.

You will use a link that will be indicated to you by these companies so that they can track and monitor if the purchases come from your promotional activity on Instagram or other channels.

How could you promote this eventual service/product?

Publish a post with a review

Publish a story and talk about that product by placing the link with the Swipe up

Put the link in the biography

Note: Before doing this promotional activity, check the product/service and make sure that they can bring real benefits to your followers. Your reputation online and offline will be at stake because you will put your face on it.

Photo sale

If you take original and professional shots, you could sell your photos on the main portals that people can use on Instagram. You can make a nice nest egg, especially if you specialize in a specific niche. Choose a specific niche, not too popular, as you can take underwater photos.

Many portals allow the sale of photos; we will tell you which the best on the web are:

You just have to register, upload photos, and set a price based on multiple options.

Sale of products and services

As a last option, we must mention the sale of your products and / or services. This method requires a longer investment, but with surprising long-term results.

The basics for getting started are as follows:

Choose a niche product or service (market research/analysis)

Open an online store (we recommend you to use Shopify)

Take professional photos and share them on Instagram

Promote your posts with Facebook Ads and/or with shoutouts

Earn your first money with sales

Constancy, dedication, and commitment are the key elements. Generally, people throw in the towel right away. If they don’t see results in the first few months, they drop everything. There is nothing more wrong. Now make your mind about all the methods we have shown you to make money with Instagram. Try to understand what it can do for you.

Conclusions

We believe that revenue opportunities with Instagram are concrete and unique. If we had to choose a means to increase online income, our choice would fall on Instagram and Facebook based on the type of my business. They are probably the only social networks that can give tangible results in the short and long term.

What do you think about it? Have you come up with other ways to make money with Instagram? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

