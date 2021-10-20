Deals
Black Friday deals are starting early at Best Buy, and some of them are too good to pass up
Even though it’s October, who doesn’t like a good deal?
Black Friday, everyone’s favorite shopping holiday, is set to kick off Friday, November 26, but for some reason (money, most likely), Best Buy is unloading all of its deals earlier than anyone expected.
Yes, we know, it’s October, but hey, who doesn’t like a good deal? Well, that’s the idea. So what’s up for grabs? Literally, everything. We’re going to highlight some of our favorite deals below, but for the full list of everything Best Buy has to offer, be sure to visit this page.
Alright, so what are some of the deals we have our eyes on? There’s a whole bunch so let’s buckle in. Here’s a quick rundown of some of our favorite deals:
- Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 27″ LED Curved FHD G-Sync Monitor: $249 (previously $399)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $248 (previously $349)
- Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $169 (previously $349)
- Samsung 7.1-Channel Soundbar with Dolby 5.1: $279 (previously $499)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $549 (previously $799)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones: $128 (previously $199)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Headphone Edition with Voice Remote: $39 (previously $59)
Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg here. There’s plenty of more deals to be had in this early Black Friday sale. To get the full scope of everything being offered up, be sure to check out Best Buy’s promotional page here.
If you’re looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping this season, this is a really good place to start. We’re seeing some insane discounts, so be sure to jump on them while they’re still around. Click the button below for more information.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Stock up on these 128GB USB flash drives from Samsung for just $21 each
- 1Password is offering a 14-day free trial and 50% off of your subscription for a limited time
- The Apple TV 4K (4th gen) is down to just $79 at Walmart right now
- These Sony noise-canceling headphones usually cost $180. Right now they’re down to just $78
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.