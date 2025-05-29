Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

EA has officially canceled its upcoming Black Panther video game. As a result, the studio behind the project, Cliffhanger Games, has also been shut down.

This news was first reported by IGN, which learned about the cancellation through an internal email sent to EA employees.

Cliffhanger Games was a relatively new studio, formed specifically to develop the Black Panther game.

It was led by Kevin Stephens, who previously ran Monolith Productions, the team behind the popular Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor series.

The Black Panther game had been announced back in 2023, and while not much detail was ever shared, it was known to be a single-player game with a brand-new story, developed in collaboration with Marvel Games.

The game was part of a three-game deal between EA and Marvel, signed in 2022.

The other two projects include an Iron Man game currently in development by Motive Studio (the team behind the Dead Space remake) and a still-unannounced action game.

For now, those two projects appear to still be moving forward. The cancellation of Black Panther seems to be part of a larger trend of cutbacks at EA.

According to IGN, the company is not only closing Cliffhanger Games but also making layoffs in other departments.

Earlier this year, EA cut between 300 to 400 jobs, and more layoffs are now happening.

Even though this particular Black Panther game has been scrapped, fans of the character still have something to look forward to.

Another game called Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, being developed by Skydance New Media, will feature both Black Panther and Captain America as playable characters.

That project is being led by Amy Hennig, a well-known figure in the gaming industry for her work on the Uncharted series.

So while this is a setback for Black Panther fans, the character isn’t completely gone from the gaming world.

