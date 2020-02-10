Blockchain as a real solution for the gambling industry

So many different industries make use of the latest technologies to propel their businesses into the age of digital revolution. The casino business has managed to hold on to past business practices, and it is time for gambling to embrace newer strategies and technology.

It has unique needs and requirements that should keep pace with the times. Benefits include reduced costs, efficient operations management, and improved customer interactions. Players want to enjoy themselves, and as casino customers, they demand a faster and easier gambling experience.

Blockchain technology is fast becoming commonplace with corporations using its solutions in business transactions. It has become second to the financial industry in recognizing and implementing the technology on a massive scale.

Blockchain is so compelling to the gambling trade because it possesses the ability to create solutions that have been vexing the industry for a long time. The gambling industry has suffered from a lack of privacy, slower transactions, lack of transparency, and extraordinarily high fees.

Using blockchain technology in software development and gambling can help improve processes and efficiency and solve these problems. Blockchain features essentials like cost efficiency and speed with transactions, a higher level of privacy, decentralization, and unchangeable records.

There are so many advantages and improvements that can take place in the gambling industry from more responsible gaming to accounting with blockchain; casinos can set themselves up to win by resolving many of their current challenges with new groundbreaking technology.

Blockchain Can Level the Playing Field Fast

Blockchain can remove some of the misconceptions about gambling, namely that it is a skewed industry, and players will ultimately lose their money. People widely believe that casinos and betting platforms manipulate odds and generated numbers to cheat players out of winnings.

Regardless of if people’s accusations are based on reality, blockchain can be the best solution to get rid of these gray areas in the gambling process by enhancing and implementing fair play control (FPC).

By using the SHA-256 verification code algorithm, players gain the ability to compare to the data listed in the betting history-based inside of the blockchain. Players can view the exact return to player (RTP), which is the term casinos and betting platforms use to create transparency around the percentage of all wagered money from a game and determine how much is paid back to players over a particular period.

Another critical factor is that players can include cryptocurrencies as a form of payment to eliminate the high transaction fees. Adding the option of cryptocurrencies allows for more rapid transactions and giving players the added advantage of avoiding having to deal with banks and the oversight of revenue services when placing bets.

Blockchain technology cannot be hacked, and this benefit alone would provide a higher standard of financial security for the betting platform or casino. There could potentially be no-fee faster international transactions that are performed seamlessly. Players are given more control over their profits and wins because their wagers would be made more secure with more transparency. Data can not be compromised or hacked.

Currency would be more fluid and manageable. Players would gain peer-to-peer transactions, which allow players to borrow money from other players with ease. Blockchain allows for casinos to use biometric security controlled by a mobile application.

Blockchain Companies with Gambling Industry Ambitions

EOS and Tron are no-fee cryptocurrencies built to support large-scale applications. They are specifically designed for the gambling industry. The technology allows for the development of betting products and gambling that exclusively makes use of blockchain. These systems are provided to the casinos and other betting platforms so that they focus their business on cryptocurrency.

There are betting platforms that use technology, including Bitstarz, Fortune Jack, Cloudbet, BitCasino.io, and VegasCasino.io. They all opt for the latest in blockchain technology by working with cryptocurrency, practicing fair play, and arranging for easy withdrawals and deposits for the convenience of their players.

Some of these gambling sites still have some limitations as some only accept certain forms of cryptocurrency, namely Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin. In contrast, others don’t offer a sportsbook or have burdensome requirements for wagers.

Bitcoin casino is a popular online gambling platform and has committed to becoming an innovator of the new blockchain technology. They offer one-click registrations without having to enter any information allowing for complete anonymity. Bitcoincasino.io also provides for a full-service online casino. Remarkably, they accept over 5 different cryptocurrencies.

Also, casinos with physical locations can merge with online platforms to create a single blockchain casino. Blockchain allows for transparency in data so that players can play at home and in casinos and enjoy the benefits of having their data transfer each location.

Players can have many accounts, and track their winnings, wagers, loyalty points, and bonuses from one reliable and easy to use platform.

This integration will also allow casinos to enforce rules and regulations for players. Limits can be implemented to prevent abuses, and blockchain gambling can help players limit themselves from the dangers of excess and overspending.

The company works to make constant improvements to increase its features and services and to stay on top of the latest developments in blockchain technology. By implementing blockchain, the gambling industry can solve severe challenges in many aspects of the business.

These advantages should encourage more gambling businesses to innovate and eliminate old obsolete processes and software in favor of new ones. It is predicted that these progressive technologies will eventually become a permanent component of the gambling industry.

