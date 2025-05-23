Giveaway: Win a portable BLUETTI Solar Panel ($900+ value)

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The summer adventure season is heating up, and so is the launch of the BLUETTI Apex 300 portable power station.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a compact, ultra-reliable backup for your adventures or emergencies, the Apex 300 is worth a serious look.

As the latest addition to BLUETTI’s range, it’s packed with features and ready to power virtually anything, anywhere. But we’re about to make this deal even more electrifying.

We’re giving away not one, but two BLUETTI solar panel powerhouses to two lucky winners. And the best part? You don’t need to purchase the Apex 300 or anything else to join the fun.

Whether you’re here for the giveaway or considering upgrading your power setup, there’s no better time to explore BLUETTI’s offerings.

What’s Up for Grabs?

We’re giving away a BLUETTI 200W Solar Panel (SP200L) and a BLUETTI 350W Solar Panel (PV350), each valued at $399 and $649 respectively.

These aren’t just any solar panels. They’re foldable, portable, weather-resistant, and built with top-tier monocrystalline cells for max efficiency.

Why You’ll Want One

These panels work with pretty much any portable power station that uses MC4 connectors. They’re perfect for camping, emergencies, or just cutting your energy bills.

Plus, they’re built to last and we’re giving them away for absolutely nothing.

Meet the Prizes

200W power output in a super portable, foldable design

High-efficiency monocrystalline silicon cells (23.4% conversion)

Splash and dust resistant (IP67)

Built-in kickstand for easy angle adjustment

Universal MC4 connectors

350W max power—bigger surface, bigger boost

Same high-efficiency, long-lasting materials

Foldable, portable, and water-resistant (IP67)

Carrying handle for easy transport

MC4 connectors for broad compatibility

Who Should Enter?

Anyone who loves camping, van life, or off-grid adventures

Homeowners who want to be ready for power outages

Folks building out their emergency kits

Anyone who wants to try solar without dropping hundreds of bucks

A Few More Details

Open worldwide, ages 18+

Giveaway runs from May 23 through June 20

No purchase necessary

Your new solar panel will ship directly to your door if you win

Ready to join the solar revolution? Don’t miss your shot—check back tomorrow for entry details, and get ready to power up your summer, anywhere the sun shines. Let’s make this your brightest summer yet. Good luck!

Giveaway runs May 23 through June 20, and it’s open worldwide to anyone 18 or older. Enter below!

Want to learn more about the launch of the BLUETTI Apex 300? Pre-orders open May 20 on Indiegogo, and these panels are a perfect match if you decide to go all-in.