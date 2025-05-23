Giveaway
Giveaway: Win a portable BLUETTI Solar Panel ($900+ value)
Get ready for an electrifying summer! BLUETTI is launching the Apex 300 portable power station and giving away two solar panels worth $1,048.
The summer adventure season is heating up, and so is the launch of the BLUETTI Apex 300 portable power station.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a compact, ultra-reliable backup for your adventures or emergencies, the Apex 300 is worth a serious look.
As the latest addition to BLUETTI’s range, it’s packed with features and ready to power virtually anything, anywhere. But we’re about to make this deal even more electrifying.
We’re giving away not one, but two BLUETTI solar panel powerhouses to two lucky winners. And the best part? You don’t need to purchase the Apex 300 or anything else to join the fun.
Whether you’re here for the giveaway or considering upgrading your power setup, there’s no better time to explore BLUETTI’s offerings.
What’s Up for Grabs?
We’re giving away a BLUETTI 200W Solar Panel (SP200L) and a BLUETTI 350W Solar Panel (PV350), each valued at $399 and $649 respectively.
These aren’t just any solar panels. They’re foldable, portable, weather-resistant, and built with top-tier monocrystalline cells for max efficiency.
Why You’ll Want One
These panels work with pretty much any portable power station that uses MC4 connectors. They’re perfect for camping, emergencies, or just cutting your energy bills.
- No Apex 300 Required: These panels work with pretty much any portable power station that uses MC4 connectors. If you already own a power station, you’re good to go. If you’re eyeing the new Apex 300, well—you’ll be halfway there, no extra shopping needed.
- Anywhere, Anytime Power: Haul them to the campsite, stash them in your RV, or keep them around for backup when the lights go out. Fold them, carry them, set them up in seconds.
- Built to Last: Rain, dust, UV rays—bring it on. BLUETTI built these panels to handle just about anything you (or the weather) can throw at them.
- Huge Value: Normally $399–$649 each, and we’re putting them up for grabs for the price of…absolutely nothing.
Meet the Prizes
BLUETTI 200W Solar Panel (SP200L)
- 200W power output in a super portable, foldable design
- High-efficiency monocrystalline silicon cells (23.4% conversion)
- Splash and dust resistant (IP67)
- Built-in kickstand for easy angle adjustment
- Universal MC4 connectors
BLUETTI 350W Solar Panel (PV350D)
- 350W max power—bigger surface, bigger boost
- Same high-efficiency, long-lasting materials
- Foldable, portable, and water-resistant (IP67)
- Carrying handle for easy transport
- MC4 connectors for broad compatibility
Who Should Enter?
- Anyone who loves camping, van life, or off-grid adventures
- Homeowners who want to be ready for power outages
- Folks building out their emergency kits
- Anyone who wants to try solar without dropping hundreds of bucks
A Few More Details
- Open worldwide, ages 18+
- Giveaway runs from May 23 through June 20
- No purchase necessary
- Your new solar panel will ship directly to your door if you win
Ready to join the solar revolution? Don’t miss your shot—check back tomorrow for entry details, and get ready to power up your summer, anywhere the sun shines. Let’s make this your brightest summer yet. Good luck!
Giveaway runs May 23 through June 20, and it’s open worldwide to anyone 18 or older. Enter below!Bluetti Portable Solar Panels
Want to learn more about the launch of the BLUETTI Apex 300? Pre-orders open May 20 on Indiegogo, and these panels are a perfect match if you decide to go all-in.
Rick
May 23, 2025 at 9:03 pm
nice tech
Matthew Morgan
May 24, 2025 at 4:14 am
awesome contests, and great articles!
Derek T
May 24, 2025 at 8:11 am
Great giveaway. Next you’ll have to do a backup battery to go with this bad boy!
Kari B
May 24, 2025 at 8:14 am
I love how compact it is. Great for taking camping with me.
Christopher King
May 24, 2025 at 8:54 am
i would use for nighttime bon fires at the beach to run my projector an screen
Marsheila Kerner
May 24, 2025 at 9:56 am
Love It!!
joe dunne
May 24, 2025 at 10:49 am
fingers crossed
Jody C
May 24, 2025 at 11:12 am
I would use for charging while on the go! Also, we have had a lot of power outages so I would use to give some power when the house power is out!
Paulo Oliveira
May 24, 2025 at 11:20 am
Amazing Product #BLUETTIApex300
Jeff Geer
May 24, 2025 at 11:39 am
This would make the car living a bunch easier and less taxing on the car battery/alternator
USSROVER
May 24, 2025 at 12:56 pm
these solar panels look like they are built solid
Cheryll Powning
May 24, 2025 at 1:56 pm
Perfedt for camping!
Jennifer
May 24, 2025 at 2:26 pm
The giveaway link is blocked on the page!
WillY
May 24, 2025 at 2:26 pm
Looking forward to using when RVing.
Jesse
May 24, 2025 at 3:16 pm
This would be fun at the beach with my portable generator.
Décio Henriques
May 24, 2025 at 3:37 pm
amazing giveaway , thanks for the chance and have a nice weekend 🙂
C. Thomas
May 24, 2025 at 4:37 pm
When camping in Northern Ontario
Ed
May 24, 2025 at 4:37 pm
Would definitely use this when camping
Tracy
May 24, 2025 at 6:01 pm
would love this for touring the upper peninsula of MI.
Rachel
May 24, 2025 at 7:11 pm
I would use the bluetti charger 1 to connect with 12V/24V RV batteries to get my power station charged, I wouldn’t have to worry about no power! I like the auto on/off to prevent battery drain!
Jeff J.
May 24, 2025 at 8:23 pm
These will work great for camping in upstate NY! I love going up there for fishing and hanging out each summer.
manacloud
May 24, 2025 at 9:34 pm
great for camping and charging electronic devices when you’re in a pickle.
manacloud
McKnight
May 24, 2025 at 10:15 pm
This would go perfectly with my battery backup!
Robert Windham
May 24, 2025 at 10:15 pm
these are awesome
Paula S.
May 24, 2025 at 10:39 pm
Wow! What an amazing giveaway!
John M Burgess
May 24, 2025 at 11:14 pm
Would love to be able to keep charged even when camping and not near a plug.
Nancy Nickerson
May 24, 2025 at 11:19 pm
This would be such a spectacular prize to win!! Fingers & toes are crossed!!
Brian Rin
May 25, 2025 at 12:03 am
Would be perfect to keep my 600W power station charged up!
Ashley S
May 25, 2025 at 1:00 am
This is awesome. Thanks for the contest.
Esco Garcia
May 25, 2025 at 2:10 am
Muy buen sorteo, a ver si hay suerte que la necesitó.
Zipakna
May 25, 2025 at 6:30 am
I love how portable they are. I would definitely bring that on long road trips in case of an emergency.
Décio Henriques
May 25, 2025 at 8:44 am
I love camping, thanks for the chance 🙂
Nancy Newman
May 25, 2025 at 9:20 am
great prize would love to win
Christopher Boutin
May 25, 2025 at 10:14 am
love the portability. This would be amazing for camping!
Shellie Clark
May 25, 2025 at 11:07 am
Awesome thanks!!
Jeff Geer
May 25, 2025 at 11:47 am
Once I plug this into my solar oven..should be good to go
Ed
May 25, 2025 at 12:42 pm
I love how compact and portable this is.
Joana Castro
May 25, 2025 at 2:47 pm
Amazing product
Sara Schwab
May 25, 2025 at 3:28 pm
I would love this
Paula S.
May 25, 2025 at 4:01 pm
What a great thing to have, especially now with all of the severe storms and tornadoes. Lots of awful weather in my area lately!
Dainis
May 25, 2025 at 4:19 pm
Good luck for all!
Costel
May 25, 2025 at 5:17 pm
If I’ll win I will get me a Bluetti AC200 to fully benefit of’em
David
May 25, 2025 at 5:24 pm
Must be paired with a power station to take max advantege
shiwei lin
May 25, 2025 at 9:47 pm
I’d use the Bluetti Charger 1 for fast, reliable charging on road trips. I love its 560W speed, safety, and app control
jay d
May 25, 2025 at 9:50 pm
I’d use Bluetti Charger 1 for off-grid camping, loving its rapid 560W charging and broad compatibility with many power stations
benfa
May 25, 2025 at 9:51 pm
I’d install it in my RV for road trips; the app control, adjustable voltage, and automatic battery protection are my favorite features
nic Redfield
May 25, 2025 at 11:35 pm
neat eqip.
Anatolii Zhuk
May 26, 2025 at 2:45 am
Cool solar panels