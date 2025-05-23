Connect with us

Giveaway: Win a portable BLUETTI Solar Panel ($900+ value)

Get ready for an electrifying summer! BLUETTI is launching the Apex 300 portable power station and giving away two solar panels worth $1,048.
Bluetti giveaway with solar panel displayed
Image: KnowTechie

The summer adventure season is heating up, and so is the launch of the BLUETTI Apex 300 portable power station.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a compact, ultra-reliable backup for your adventures or emergencies, the Apex 300 is worth a serious look.

As the latest addition to BLUETTI’s range, it’s packed with features and ready to power virtually anything, anywhere. But we’re about to make this deal even more electrifying.

We’re giving away not one, but two BLUETTI solar panel powerhouses to two lucky winners. And the best part? You don’t need to purchase the Apex 300 or anything else to join the fun.

Whether you’re here for the giveaway or considering upgrading your power setup, there’s no better time to explore BLUETTI’s offerings.

What’s Up for Grabs?

Bluetti solar panels, pricing and features overview.
Image: KnowTechie

We’re giving away a BLUETTI 200W Solar Panel (SP200L) and a BLUETTI 350W Solar Panel (PV350), each valued at $399 and $649 respectively.

These aren’t just any solar panels. They’re foldable, portable, weather-resistant, and built with top-tier monocrystalline cells for max efficiency.

Why You’ll Want One

These panels work with pretty much any portable power station that uses MC4 connectors. They’re perfect for camping, emergencies, or just cutting your energy bills.

  • No Apex 300 Required: These panels work with pretty much any portable power station that uses MC4 connectors. If you already own a power station, you’re good to go. If you’re eyeing the new Apex 300, well—you’ll be halfway there, no extra shopping needed.
  • Anywhere, Anytime Power: Haul them to the campsite, stash them in your RV, or keep them around for backup when the lights go out. Fold them, carry them, set them up in seconds.
  • Built to Last: Rain, dust, UV rays—bring it on. BLUETTI built these panels to handle just about anything you (or the weather) can throw at them.
  • Huge Value: Normally $399–$649 each, and we’re putting them up for grabs for the price of…absolutely nothing.

Plus, they’re built to last and we’re giving them away for absolutely nothing.

Meet the Prizes

BLUETTI 200W Solar Panel (SP200L)

Foldable solar panel on purple gradient background
Image: KnowTechie
  • 200W power output in a super portable, foldable design
  • High-efficiency monocrystalline silicon cells (23.4% conversion)
  • Splash and dust resistant (IP67)
  • Built-in kickstand for easy angle adjustment
  • Universal MC4 connectors

BLUETTI 350W Solar Panel (PV350D)

  • 350W max power—bigger surface, bigger boost
  • Same high-efficiency, long-lasting materials
  • Foldable, portable, and water-resistant (IP67)
  • Carrying handle for easy transport
  • MC4 connectors for broad compatibility
Portable solar panel on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Who Should Enter?

  • Anyone who loves camping, van life, or off-grid adventures
  • Homeowners who want to be ready for power outages
  • Folks building out their emergency kits
  • Anyone who wants to try solar without dropping hundreds of bucks

A Few More Details

  • Open worldwide, ages 18+
  • Giveaway runs from May 23 through June 20
  • No purchase necessary
  • Your new solar panel will ship directly to your door if you win

Ready to join the solar revolution? Don’t miss your shot—check back tomorrow for entry details, and get ready to power up your summer, anywhere the sun shines. Let’s make this your brightest summer yet. Good luck!

Giveaway runs May 23 through June 20, and it’s open worldwide to anyone 18 or older. Enter below!

Bluetti Portable Solar Panels

Want to learn more about the launch of the BLUETTI Apex 300? Pre-orders open May 20 on Indiegogo, and these panels are a perfect match if you decide to go all-in.

49 Comments

  1. Rick

    May 23, 2025 at 9:03 pm

    nice tech

    Reply

  2. Matthew Morgan

    May 24, 2025 at 4:14 am

    awesome contests, and great articles!

    Reply

  3. Derek T

    May 24, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Great giveaway. Next you’ll have to do a backup battery to go with this bad boy!

    Reply

  4. Kari B

    May 24, 2025 at 8:14 am

    I love how compact it is. Great for taking camping with me.

    Reply

  5. Christopher King

    May 24, 2025 at 8:54 am

    i would use for nighttime bon fires at the beach to run my projector an screen

    Reply

  6. Marsheila Kerner

    May 24, 2025 at 9:56 am

    Love It!!

    Reply

  7. joe dunne

    May 24, 2025 at 10:49 am

    fingers crossed

    Reply

  8. Jody C

    May 24, 2025 at 11:12 am

    I would use for charging while on the go! Also, we have had a lot of power outages so I would use to give some power when the house power is out!

    Reply

  9. Paulo Oliveira

    May 24, 2025 at 11:20 am

    Amazing Product #BLUETTIApex300

    Reply

  10. Jeff Geer

    May 24, 2025 at 11:39 am

    This would make the car living a bunch easier and less taxing on the car battery/alternator

    Reply

  11. USSROVER

    May 24, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    these solar panels look like they are built solid

    Reply

  12. Cheryll Powning

    May 24, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    Perfedt for camping!

    Reply

  13. Jennifer

    May 24, 2025 at 2:26 pm

    The giveaway link is blocked on the page!

    Reply

  14. WillY

    May 24, 2025 at 2:26 pm

    Looking forward to using when RVing.

    Reply

  15. Jesse

    May 24, 2025 at 3:16 pm

    This would be fun at the beach with my portable generator.

    Reply

  16. Décio Henriques

    May 24, 2025 at 3:37 pm

    amazing giveaway , thanks for the chance and have a nice weekend 🙂

    Reply

  17. C. Thomas

    May 24, 2025 at 4:37 pm

    When camping in Northern Ontario

    Reply

  18. Ed

    May 24, 2025 at 4:37 pm

    Would definitely use this when camping

    Reply

  19. Tracy

    May 24, 2025 at 6:01 pm

    would love this for touring the upper peninsula of MI.

    Reply

  20. Rachel

    May 24, 2025 at 7:11 pm

    I would use the bluetti charger 1 to connect with 12V/24V RV batteries to get my power station charged, I wouldn’t have to worry about no power! I like the auto on/off to prevent battery drain!

    Reply

  21. Jeff J.

    May 24, 2025 at 8:23 pm

    These will work great for camping in upstate NY! I love going up there for fishing and hanging out each summer.

    Reply

  22. manacloud

    May 24, 2025 at 9:34 pm

    great for camping and charging electronic devices when you’re in a pickle.

    Reply

  23. manacloud

    May 24, 2025 at 9:34 pm

  24. McKnight

    May 24, 2025 at 10:15 pm

    This would go perfectly with my battery backup!

    Reply

  25. Robert Windham

    May 24, 2025 at 10:15 pm

    these are awesome

    Reply

  26. Paula S.

    May 24, 2025 at 10:39 pm

    Wow! What an amazing giveaway!

    Reply

  27. John M Burgess

    May 24, 2025 at 11:14 pm

    Would love to be able to keep charged even when camping and not near a plug.

    Reply

  28. Nancy Nickerson

    May 24, 2025 at 11:19 pm

    This would be such a spectacular prize to win!! Fingers & toes are crossed!!

    Reply

  29. Brian Rin

    May 25, 2025 at 12:03 am

    Would be perfect to keep my 600W power station charged up!

    Reply

  30. Ashley S

    May 25, 2025 at 1:00 am

    This is awesome. Thanks for the contest.

    Reply

  31. Esco Garcia

    May 25, 2025 at 2:10 am

    Muy buen sorteo, a ver si hay suerte que la necesitó.

    Reply

  32. Zipakna

    May 25, 2025 at 6:30 am

    I love how portable they are. I would definitely bring that on long road trips in case of an emergency.

    Reply

  33. Décio Henriques

    May 25, 2025 at 8:44 am

    I love camping, thanks for the chance 🙂

    Reply

  34. Nancy Newman

    May 25, 2025 at 9:20 am

    great prize would love to win

    Reply

  35. Christopher Boutin

    May 25, 2025 at 10:14 am

    love the portability. This would be amazing for camping!

    Reply

  36. Shellie Clark

    May 25, 2025 at 11:07 am

    Awesome thanks!!

    Reply

  37. Jeff Geer

    May 25, 2025 at 11:47 am

    Once I plug this into my solar oven..should be good to go

    Reply

  38. Ed

    May 25, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    I love how compact and portable this is.

    Reply

  39. Joana Castro

    May 25, 2025 at 2:47 pm

    Amazing product

    Reply

  40. Sara Schwab

    May 25, 2025 at 3:28 pm

    I would love this

    Reply

  41. Paula S.

    May 25, 2025 at 4:01 pm

    What a great thing to have, especially now with all of the severe storms and tornadoes. Lots of awful weather in my area lately!

    Reply

  42. Dainis

    May 25, 2025 at 4:19 pm

    Good luck for all!

    Reply

  43. Costel

    May 25, 2025 at 5:17 pm

    If I’ll win I will get me a Bluetti AC200 to fully benefit of’em

    Reply

  44. David

    May 25, 2025 at 5:24 pm

    Must be paired with a power station to take max advantege

    Reply

  45. shiwei lin

    May 25, 2025 at 9:47 pm

    I’d use the Bluetti Charger 1 for fast, reliable charging on road trips. I love its 560W speed, safety, and app control

    Reply

  46. jay d

    May 25, 2025 at 9:50 pm

    I’d use Bluetti Charger 1 for off-grid camping, loving its rapid 560W charging and broad compatibility with many power stations

    Reply

  47. benfa

    May 25, 2025 at 9:51 pm

    I’d install it in my RV for road trips; the app control, adjustable voltage, and automatic battery protection are my favorite features

    Reply

  48. nic Redfield

    May 25, 2025 at 11:35 pm

    neat eqip.

    Reply

  49. Anatolii Zhuk

    May 26, 2025 at 2:45 am

    Cool solar panels

    Reply

