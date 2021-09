Bluetti’s highly-anticipated solar power stations are ready for prime time

It’s been approximately 2 months since Bluetti, the leader in portable solar power, announced the AC300 and its corresponding LFP battery module, the B300 (3,072Wh).

News of the the AC300 made waves across the United States, especially in California, Texas, Florida, and New York, where portable solar power users are most prominent.

At long last, after two strenuous months of waiting, the AC300 and B300 are finally here!

Solar Vs. Gas Generators (Why Should Everyone Go Solar?)

Solar Generator:

No added noise/extremely quiet operation – 35dB (As quiet as whisper)

Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun or wind.

Increases your daily solar consumption 24/7

Extremely low maintenance (due to barely any moving parts)

Seamless UPS(Uninterrupted Power Supply) when power outages occurred

Gas/Propane Generator

Noisy operation ≥70dB (As loud as a washing machine)

Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide (The generators must be used outside)

Higher carbon footprint – (Uses fossil fuels for power)

Requires maintenance – (Lots of moving parts to maintain)

Monthly fuel costs – (Fuel is not free like the sun)

In contrast to using costly dirty fossil fuels, solar generators provide free power from the sun. Solar panels usually last between 25 and 30 years, so you will continue to get free energy from the sun for this period. Solar generators, unlike most conventional gas or fuel generators, do not have any moving parts and require no liquid fuel. The likelihood of paying for repairs is therefore significantly lower.

Solar generators provide more than just financial benefits; they also provide numerous environmental and health benefits over other fossil-fueled options. Generators run on gas pollute the air and create a lot of noise. The noise is just irritating, but the air pollution causes health problems.

Last but not least, most heavy-duty gas-powered generators can weigh hefty amounts, sometimes up to 250 pounds. While Bluetti’s heavy duty solar powered AC300 weighs a mere 44 pounds and the external battery B300 weighs 74lbs in comparison. Obviously, the less powerful the generator the lighter it usually weighs but in summary, solar generators are way more easier to move around than gas powered generators for the same amount of power density.

Why Should You Choose the BLUETTI AC300?

Bluetti AC300 is 100% modular and can accept up to four B300 battery modules per unit, adding up to a total of 12,288Wh – Good luck running out of power.

Being modular means people can transport vast amounts of power with ease. All together the machine ways too much to transport, but individually, each part is highly portable.

AC300 uses top of the range LFP cells which have 3500+ life cycles leading up to 80% of the original capacity. (In other words, putting the device through one cycle a day, means 10 years of service life.)

Capable of receiving 2,400 watts of unrivalled MPPT solar charging input, it’s time to go full-time solar!

Packed with a 3000 watt pure sine wave inverter able to adjust the AC charging rate (no need for a power brick, one charging cable will do just fine)

While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5400 watts of power input.

Allows the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, connecting of which doubles the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6000W, 240V, 24,576Wh.

All of this technology can be controlled by a complex, yet easy to use smartphone app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Where To Buy The AC300 & How Is It Delivered?

BLUETTI products can be bought on the official website: bluettipower.com

The AC300 paired with 1X B300 battery module now starts at $2899 (the original price is $3699, which is $800 OFF for a limited quantity).

AC300 paired with 2× B300 battery modules starts at $3648 (the original price is $4498, that is $850 OFF).

Also, for all one-stop shopping, a total of amount of thousand dollars can be saved when buying certain AC300 solar bundles.

Orders will be delivered in 3~5 weeks from the purchase date, according to Bluetti.

The AC200 MAX Is Now Back In Stock

After being quickly sold out on its debut release, the AC200 MAX and B230 battery modules are now both available to be purchased again.

And in the unlikely case it was forgotten, the AC200 MAX has a standard built-in 2,048Wh LFP battery pack (with expandable battery capabilities) – an all-around upgrade of the long-loved AC200/P.

Excitingly, the AC200 MAX can be connected to both the B230 and B300 battery modules, unlike the AC300 which is only compatible with the B300 battery module.

At total capacity (connected with two B300 battery modules) the AC200 MAX boasts up to 8,192Wh!

For a limited time period, BLUETTI is also offering a discount coupon on the AC200 MAX meaning it can now be bought for $1,799, that is $300 savings. Additional savings can be made by purchasing bundles.

If you are looking for raw power, then it’s quite simple. Look no further, get your power here: www.bluettipower.com

