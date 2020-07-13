Bose Companion 20 review

Smaller and less known brands in the desktop speaker industry do their best to have their name noticed, but Bose doesn’t have a problem with that so their Bose Companion 20 speakers get the needed attention almost instantly. This is one of the advantages of being a well known and popular brand in the industry.

With these desktop speakers the company tried to reach the younger audience and they did that with great success. As Audioreputation reviewed this speaker and placed it on their list of best speakers for MacBook Pro we believe it would be a great addon to your desktop setup.

So, let’s take a closer look at the design, performance, and the overall setup of the Bose Companion 20 desktop speakers.

Design

The main product category that made Bose so popular are desktops speakers, just like noise-canceling headphones and wall-mounted home theater systems. The Bose Companion 20 is a product that proves that the reputation and quality of Bose products will last for a very long time in the future.

The design can be described in three words – functional, smart, and reliable. The silver finish and the wired control pod make these speakers look elegant and functional. You simply get the feeling that you have purchased a premium product without spending a fortune on it.

Set-up

The main speaker is connected to the power source, the other speaker, and the control pod. Both the control pod and the main speaker have a headphone jack. Which is quite handy in situations where you have to isolate yourself from the surrounding and get the job done. Simply putting your noise-canceling headphones will help you focus without getting disturbed by the people around you.

The control pod is very well designed and it simply feels great when you hold it. The only thing we didn’t like about it is that it’s wired and the extra cable limits the placement options, but when you think a little about it, maybe it is better that it’s wired. It simply makes you sure it will always be there, at the reach of your hand.

There is a sensitive dial on top of the control pod for volume adjustment and thanks to the touch technology you can easily switch the speakers on and off or just mute the volume. Wireless connectivity is not present here but after all, these are desktop speakers so it’s not that important.

Performance

The sound coming for this speaker is rich, crisp, and clear, full of details. It easily fills the room with sound. All you have to do is to turn the volume up and you will experience a full, dynamic, and powerful sound.

The bass is very good as well, but in some cases, it was just too much of it. Considering the price of the product this is something you would expect but is definitely not a decision-making factor before the purchase.

Final Thoughts

The things we liked about the Bose Companion 20 are the ease of use and simple installation. The vocals are clear, detailed and there is more than enough bass. At the same time, we didn’t like that there was too much bass in some cases. However, considering that you probably won’t play your music at maximum volume we can say that this is something we can easily ignore.

These speakers will give you just what you would expect from Bose. There are not so many features, but the sound is great. If you don’t want to invest too much money but still want to have a good product these speakers are a great option.

