How to bring back the Windows 10 classic Start Menu

For those who long for nostalgia, whether listening to vinyl records, dialing on a rotary phone, or driving a 1968 Ford Mustang, it may feel like those simpler times are long gone.

This even extends to the classic Windows Start Menu that many of us first encountered on our personal computers.

Fun Fact: The Windows Start menu was actually created to replace the Program Manager in Windows 95. This change was made in response to feedback from users who found the Program Manager to be too complex and difficult to navigate. – The Verge

But now that it’s gone, do you ever find yourself asking yourself, “how do I get the classic Start Menu in Windows 10?”

Well, you’re not alone, and someone is here to answer your prayers.

Thankfully, with Stardock Start11, you can now restore the appearance of the beloved classic Windows Start Menu with just a small investment of a few dollars.

Editor's Pick Stardock Start11 4.5 Stardock Start11 provides a way for users to personalize their Windows 10 Start menu and bring back some of the features and familiarity of earlier Windows versions. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the classic Start menu or simply looking for ways to customize your Windows experience, Start11 is worth considering.

The great news is that the Stardock Start11 program can be yours free of charge for the first 30 days, and after that, it only costs $4.99.

What is Stardock Start11?

Stardock Start11 is a software program designed to bring back the classic Start menu experience that some users may miss in Windows 10.

With Start11, users can tailor the Start menu to their liking, from customizing the color and texture to adding new shortcuts and folders.

Its biggest feature, however, offers the ability to switch between the Windows 10 and classic Start menus and even hide the Windows 10 Start button entirely.

This handy plugin is incredibly easy to install and doesn’t require any complicated instructions or even a reboot to start working

How to change Windows 10 Start Menu to Classic

Once you’ve successfully installed Stardock Start11 on your Windows 10 device, open up the Start Menu, and you’ll be transported back to the classic appearance of Windows 7.

This nostalgic design was last offered in Windows 7, and now you can enjoy it once again with the help of this innovative Windows utility.

Okay, what are Stardock Start11’s best features?

Stardock Start11 offers a number of options for you to use, starting with which particular appearance you want for Windows.

Classic

New

Fusion

Fusion is a unique program that seamlessly blends the old and new versions of Windows, allowing you to customize the look and feel of your desktop.

With Fusion, you can easily change the color scheme, adjust the size of your icons, and even add new options to your taskbar and Start menu.

By default, there’s a convenient shortcut to all of the Universal Applications that are included in the program.

This means that you can easily access all of the apps you need without having to search for them or create your own shortcuts.

The Bottom Line

Stardock Start11 is a simple and user-friendly program that enables you to turn back the clock and revisit the classic Windows Start menus of the past.

With its easy-to-use interface and customizable features, this program is an excellent tool for anyone who longs for the nostalgia of the Windows operating systems of yesteryear.

Get the classic start button back in Windows 10 or Windows 11

If you’re interested in exploring the many features and benefits of Stardock Start11 for yourself, click on the box below to learn more and download the program today.

You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to bring back the classic Windows Start menu and customize your desktop experience to your liking.

Provides a more intuitive and streamlined user experience than the default Start menu in Windows 10 and 11 You can easily access and launch their favorite apps and files from the Start menu

A previous version displayed choppy animations, particularly on higher refresh rate monitors. But that seems to have been addressed in an update.

