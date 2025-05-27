Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Arc browser set out to make web browsing more personal, less Chrome-clone, and more “your home on the internet.”

Now, less than two years after its splashy launch, The Browser Company is pulling the plug on Arc—for real this time.

The replacement? A brand-new, AI-first browser called Dia, which the company says is the future of web use.

Arc’s Grand Ambition (And Why It Didn’t Work)

Arc built a cult following among Mac users who were tired of Chrome’s bloat and Safari’s… well, Safari-ness.

The pitch was charming: a browser with taste, care, and a hint of Nintendo or Disney magic. CEO Josh Miller’s “north star” was to make Arc feel like “your space”—a web browser with a soul.

But there was always a catch. Arc wasn’t just different. It was too different. In Miller’s own words: “For most people, Arc was simply too different, with too many new things to learn, for too little reward.”

The browser tried to do everything at once—tab management, notes, split views, a sidebar that made Chrome look like a relic.

Turns out, most people didn’t use half those features. The learning curve was steep, and for a lot of users, the payoff just wasn’t there.

The Official Word: Josh Miller Breaks It Down

In a lengthy open letter, Miller got candid about why Arc is going away.

He cites early feedback from Scott Forstall (yes, that Scott Forstall): Arc was “like a saxophone—powerful but hard to learn.” The new goal? Make something as approachable as a piano.

Here’s the money quote from Miller:

“A lot of people loved Arc… But for most people, Arc was simply too different, with too many new things to learn, for too little reward… If you want a truly simple product, you have to start from scratch. That’s why we’re focusing exclusively on Dia.”

He also addressed the elephant in the room: open-sourcing Arc isn’t going to happen. The reason? Arc was built on the company’s own proprietary development kit (“the secret sauce”), and open-sourcing Arc would mean giving away too much IP.

So, What’s the Deal With Dia?

Dia isn’t just Arc 2.0. This is The Browser Company betting the farm on a new idea: the web, but AI-first.

Miller’s vision is clear: “The next decade is going to be AI agent first, web second.”

In practice, that means Dia is being built from the ground up to hide complexity behind familiar interfaces and let AI do the heavy lifting. Features like “chatting with tabs” and deep personalization are core, not bolt-ons.

The company claims that in early tests, features like these are being used by a much bigger chunk of users than Arc’s ‘power-user’ tools ever were.

Dia is currently in alpha, with invites rolling out to Arc members first. Public release is slated for later this year.

No Open-Sourcing, No Sale—Just Moving On

For those hoping to see Arc live, Miller’s message is: sorry, it’s not happening.

The company considered selling Arc or open-sourcing it, but for now, it’s going into “maintenance mode.”

That means security and stability updates will continue for a while, but don’t expect new features or major changes..

What’s New Here?

If you’re looking for a silver lining, it’s that The Browser Company is betting big on a browser that actually learns from Arc’s mistakes.

They’re not just slapping AI on top of an old product—they’re starting over, hoping to build something actually approachable, actually useful, and (maybe) actually fun.

For some users, this will be a gut punch. For others, it’s a fascinating experiment: can a browser built for the AI era finally break Chrome and Safari’s grip?

Either way, Arc is out, Dia is in, and The Browser Company isn’t looking back.

What do you think about the death of Arc Browser? Are you okay with an AI successor? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news