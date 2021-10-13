Buffer’s new Start Page lets you quickly generate a landing page and URL for your business

For any business to succeed in today’s market, it’s extremely important to have at least some sort of online presence. This is especially true for small businesses, which is why the people over at Buffer have created Start Page.

Start Page is a way for small businesses and brands to develop an online presence where their customers can gather and gain all of the relevant information about the business. Think of it as a landing page for your brand that provides relevant information and links to all aspects of your business.

Take, for instance, a hairstylist. As a hairstylist, you could have a Start Page that contains important information like your hours of operation, links to booking software, social accounts, and other relevant information.

Start Page is customizable to best fit your brand

You could also use the page to showcase some of the hairstyles that you’ve done in the past, giving your customers a good idea of what they can expect. And potential customers could find links to your Start Page in the bios across all of your social media accounts.

With Buffer’s Start Page, you can create a customizable landing page that you can use to point your customers in the right direction. When creating your Start Page, you’ll be able to create a unique URL that puts your brand name front and center of the link.

Included on your Start Page can be all kinds of information, such as social media links, store links, and any other relevant information pertaining to your business. And it’s not just a way to link customers to other platforms.

Start Page is a place where you can showcase the full extent of your business. Whether you’re selling a product, service, or anything else, Start Page lets you customize your page so your customers can know what your brand is all about. And maybe the best part of Buffer’s new service is that it is available for free.

Link in bio pages have been around for a while, but Start Page is the first one that is focused on small businesses and brands. Now more than ever, social media presence is crucial for the success of a small business. With Start Page, you can have one link in the bio of your social media profiles that serve as a landing page for all of your potential customers.

