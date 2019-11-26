Building your own website – things to consider

Every business needs a website and a presence on the world wide web. In the old days, it was all about ensuring that you were listed in the phone book, now it is imperative that you have a presence online, because search engines are the new discovery channels for new business. And if you cannot be found on the internet, then you are going to struggle to compete.

But how do you get yourself out there? How much does a website cost and what should be on it? If these are questions that you are only starting to consider then you are quite far behind on the adoption curve – but fear not, it is never too late to start. With that in mind, here are a few pointers to get you started.

Does it need to be fancy?

There really is no need for a site to be too fancy. In short, you need to know what it is that you are hoping to achieve and then you need a basic website design that will cater to these needs. If your goals are modest then the site can be equally modest – a single brochure page with a few details about who you are and what you do and so contact details could probably suffice.

It is usually a good idea to leave some space available for a blog or some type of regularly updated content that speaks to who you are and trends in eth industry. Search engines like this type of dynamic content and it helps with optimization. It also allows you to develop a social media strategy and to have content that plays into that.

Can I just have a Facebook page?

You should absolutely have a Facebook page, but this should not be your primary digital presence. Rather use your Facebook page to steer people the website. You can use Facebook as a marketing channel and a place to advertise to users and develop a database.

But if you are proficient enough to put together a proper Facebook page then you are also skilled enough to develop one of the many DIY websites that are available. Template-driven and hosted as part of the package, this is the way to go. It certainly looks a whole lot more professional than only having a presence on social media.

What about hosting?

Hosting is something that you will need to consider, but unless you intend to have huge volumes of web traffic there shouldn’t be too much to worry about. If you are developing an online store that is going to have thousands of visitors concurrently then you need a robust solution.

But if it is a simple brochure site that will get a few hundred people visiting each day then platforms like Wix and WordPress come with hosting solutions as part of their offering. Lots of ISPs will also be able to help as they offer you domain registration and hosting as part of their packages.

What will it do?

A website can do anything, but you need to decide what you want to do. In other words, don’t build the site and then see what it can do for you. Rather, decide what you need it to do and then build the platform accordingly.

