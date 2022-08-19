Buy an Xbox Series S and Best Buy will throw in a free game *PUBLISH AUG 19

Microsoft is currently running a deal for gamers who purchase a new Xbox Series S. If you snag an Xbox Series S from Best Buy or Microsoft directly, the company will throw in a new game for free.

The Xbox Series S is the digital-only version of Xbox’s latest console. It doesn’t come with a disc drive for physical games and comes in $100 cheaper than the Series X.

With the Series S, you get native 1440p gaming resolution and up to 120 frames per second in some games. It has a 512GB SSD for ultra-fast storage that helps load up your games in no time.

Here are the games that you can choose from to get for free with your Xbox Series S purchase:

Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring

NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Xbox Series X|S

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Red Dead Redemption 2

Far Cry® 6

Image: Microsoft

The Series S is the smallest Xbox ever launched, so it can easily fit into just about any setup. And if you snag a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to download and play hundreds of games whenever you want.

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on an Xbox Series S, now’s as good a time as any. This offer runs from today, August 19, to August 28. So act quickly, and you can get yourself a free game with your Xbox Series S purchase.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.