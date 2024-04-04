Quick Answer: To calibrate HDR in Windows, all you need is to run Microsoft’s Windows HDR Calibration app, and follow the steps. It only works on Windows 11, which might finally be a good reason to upgrade.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range technology, makes your viewing experience more realistic and immersive by deepening the contrast between light and dark sections of your display.

However, simply having an HDR-capable display isn’t enough. You need to know how to calibrate HDR in Windows to get the best results.

The good news is that calibrating HDR in Windows is pretty simple, thanks to Microsoft’s Windows HDR Calibration tool.

This powerful tool is easy to use and features three test patterns to calibrate HDR-capable displays – darkness, brightness, and color – to improve the viewing experience.

You may wonder why you need additional calibration if you have a certified HDR display. Well, you don’t. However, you can always use the tool to tweak and improve the viewing experience.

It’s worth mentioning that this won’t work in Windows 10, and with the operating system losing support in 2025, it’s time to upgrade anyway. That gives you access to other tools, too, like Voice Access, Quick Share, and Copilot.

How to calibrate HDR in Windows 11

The HDR calibration tool is available through the Microsoft Store and only works for Windows 11 – 22H2 and 21H2. If you’re still on Windows 10, it is time to upgrade.

If you use a laptop, plug it into a power source before starting. Otherwise, the HDR sections won’t be selectable.

So, without further ado, here’s how to calibrate HDR in Windows. Get the Windows HDR Calibration app Open the Microsoft Store on your Windows 11 PC and install the Windows HDR Calibration app. Enable HDR on your computer Press the Win+I keys to launch Windows Settings, click on System, then on Display. Toggle HDR on Click on Use HDR, then on the toggle next to Use HDR. Now calibrate your display Open the Windows HDR Calibration app you installed earlier, and click the Get started button. Follow the instructions The app will ask you to drag a slider left or right a few times. The goal is to have the + shape become the same shade as the four squares around it for each step. Save the profile Save the calibration profile and click on Finish.

After completing these steps, HDR content on Windows should look improved. However, if your setup includes multiple monitors, you must do these steps for each one.

Knowing how to calibrate HDR on Windows is important

Now you know how to calibrate HDR on Windows, so you get the best out of your monitor.

Even though you have an HDR-capable monitor, calibrating it can improve your viewing experience by properly adjusting brightness, contrast, and color settings.

The result is a more accurate representation of color, improved shadow, and a more realistic and immersive viewing experience.

