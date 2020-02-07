If you’re like me and hate spending money, there’s a good chance you don’t have the latest and greatest smartphone? I held on to a Samsung Note 4 for way longer than I care to admit. If you are of the Apple group of smartphone users though, you may very well have an older version like the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, or maybe the iPhone 8.

For those with phones that are a couple years old, you might wonder what gadgets work with it. Things like charging cases, apps, and even wireless chargers. Let’s see what we can find out about the iPhone 8.

Can the iPhone 8 wireless charge?

Short Answer: Yes.

Longer answer: Yessssss, it most certainly can. The iPhone 8 from Apple is fitted with the glass back of newer iPhones which means that Qi (wireless charging) is available for both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

As for which wireless chargers you can use, most any should technically work as the technology is the same throughout. Apple even offers a few different options for wireless charging or if you prefer to save a few dollars, Amazon is full of different options for almost any budget.

There you have it! The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will charge with a wireless charger, meaning you’ll never have to worry about tripping over a cord and bringing down the entire house with your precious phone.

Do you use wireless charging on your phone? Plan on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

