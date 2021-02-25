Can you get banned for using VPN in games?

VPNs are widely being used for bypassing many censorship and connectivity issues by gamers across the globe. As long as you steer clear of any unlawful behavior, using a VPN for games is not a dubious act. VPNs, when used in games, greatly improve in-game ping, help curb pocket loss, and provide better latency.

Some might also use them simply to avoid ISP networking barriers in games, to stream music software or they cherish their privacy more than others. Usually, when you experience latency or get packet loss, it’s due to the distance between you and the server. And this is why gamers often seek VPN providers with a far-flung range of servers.

When it comes to the question of bans on using VPN in games, you cannot get banned unless you disobey regulations and laws of the country you reside in or use a VPN that is unapproved by the government. Playing games while protecting your privacy is not a ban-able offense, but sometimes games like Fortnite, PUBG, or Steam may remove you for doing so. Sometimes it can be because of geological restrictions or some other reason.

What can get you banned for using a VPN?

Let’s explore some common situations where you can get banned for using a VPN in games, and what we can do about it.

Unlawful Behavior

When an ill-intended user sees that a VPN is going to hide their identity and assumes they can get away with just anything, they download one and get on with their wrongdoings. Unfortunately, there is a long list of horrific causes a VPN may be used for, but truth be told, some VPN providers don’t monitor their customers and have zero-logging policies that might encourage such behavior.

Similarly, such people can easily be found in games. You can get banned right away if you’re caught doing anything shady behind a VPN’s cloak. Thus, avoid any illegal activity that will not only get you banned from games but can also invite some serious repercussions.

Geographical Restrictions

Not all parts of the world are fond of VPNs and, as mentioned earlier, governments of such areas can impose strict laws against the use of non-government-approved VPN services. Governments usually have a limited number of services approved as a smaller number is easier to monitor. Hence, when a government has restricted the use of a certain VPN, getting banned from its use in games or otherwise is a possibility even if you’re not doing anything illegal.

For instance, ExpressVPN is not approved by the government of China and some other countries like Russia and North Korea also restrict VPN usage and you can get in trouble trying to do so.

VPN in Games

The use of VPNs in games has been frowned upon for quite some time now and can get you banned as well. Some gamers try to share their accounts or purchase a boost using a VPN which, of course, is not an applaudable act. However, some games are unsure about their stance on VPN usage. For instance, WoW allows the use of VPN if you contact their support and explain any ISP or other genuine issue you’re facing.

Account sharing to boost players in PvE or PvP will still get you banned from WoW but Blizzard is relatively lenient. Just like that, the use of VPN is also endorsed and practiced by some of the top streamers to get into West/East Coast games or avoid stream snipers. Games like Overwatch are more accommodating for VPN usage for an FPS game and to improve latency at times IF you contact their support beforehand.

However, not using a dedicated VPN can cause IP discrepancy and get you locked out of your Overwatch account for suspicious activity. The same goes for League of Legends and PUBG, some of the most played and popular games. Whereas in games like Fortnite, you definitely will get banned for using a VPN despite what your purpose is.

Conclusion

Hopefully, you must have gathered why and how using a VPN can go wrong for the simplest of reasons. If you choose to play behind a VPN, be aware that your account is always at risk. Free VPNs or free proxies will do you no good. Pick a VPN that’s either paid or is a private one as they are a lot safer to use and offer better ping, more uptime, and reliability. Private or paid VPNs have a well-established support system that can help you with any unwarranted issues you might face with their usage.

The best way to go about this is to contact the game’s support (a game that won’t get you banned for using a VPN straight away) and inform them that you’ll be using a particular VPN and share your IP as well and ask them to take notice of your account. This will spare you from getting randomly locked out of the game by a different Support agent. All in all, what happens with your VPN depends upon the venture it’s been used for and the Terms of Use of games you play behind it.

