Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac?

Quick Answer: Unfortunately for Mac users, Hogwarts Legacy is unavailable on Mac. However, there is an unofficial workaround by streaming the Xbox version with OneCast to a Mac.

After years of waiting, Warner Bros. Games’ highly anticipated Harry Potter spinoff, Hogwarts Legacy, is finally here.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set on the famed grounds of Hogwarts and its surroundings.

It’s an action game where you wield magic to solve puzzles and fight off deadly enemies.

The game takes place in 1890, many years before the story of Harry Potter. Instead, it follows the story of a fifth-year student in their first year at Hogwarts.

The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. But is Hogwarts Legacy available to play on Mac?

Is Hogwarts Legacy available on Mac?

Short answer: No

Unfortunately for Mac users, we’ve got some bad news. Hogwarts Legacy is unavailable on Mac, and developers haven’t announced plans to bring the game to Apple devices.

If you really want to play the game, you’ll have to get yourself a console or play on a PC. But you can always run a virtual machine if you need to play on a Mac.

For PC gamers, Hogwarts Legacy is available on Steam and Epic Games.

If you’re on Xbox or PlayStation, you can simply order the game from the online store. Or you can go the physical route and order the game from Amazon or Best Buy.

But you won’t be able to buy a copy of the game on Mac. To be fair, Macs aren’t built to be gaming machines, historically speaking.

While many of Apple’s computers are powerful enough, developers seemingly avoid making games for them due to the low demand from Mac users.

Image: Steam

How to play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac

There is, technically, a way to play Hogwarts Legacy on a Mac, but it’s a bit complicated.

Aside from installing Windows on your Mac, you can play the Xbox version of the game using OneCast to stream to your Mac.

What about playing Hogwarts Legacy on a Mac with Parallels?

You might think running a virtual version of Windows through something like Parallels would let you play the game. However, the Denuvo anti-cheat software in the game won’t allow this.

So you can’t play Hogwarts Legacy natively on your Mac. That could change in the future, but for now, Hogwarts Legacy is not available to play on a Mac.

