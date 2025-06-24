Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Canadian government and the FBI have announced that Canadian telecom companies were recently targeted in cyberattacks linked to a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group called Salt Typhoon.

This group has been involved in spying efforts for some time and is believed to be supported by the Chinese government.

According to a joint advisory released late last week, at least one major Canadian telecommunications company was hacked in mid-February 2025.

The attackers reportedly tampered with three Cisco-brand internet routers, allowing them to secretly collect data moving through the company’s network.

This kind of access lets hackers monitor and potentially steal sensitive information without being detected.

Although this attack focused on a telecom company, officials say the threat is not limited to just one industry.

Investigations show that Salt Typhoon has broader targets and may be looking at other Canadian sectors as well.

Salt Typhoon has been active since at least late 2024 and is known for attacking US phone companies, internet providers, and data centers.

Their goal appears to be spying on high-level US government officials and collecting valuable intelligence.

Security experts believe these efforts are part of a larger strategy to prepare for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

The Canadian and US governments warn that this group will likely continue attacking Canadian organizations for at least the next two years.

These intrusions are considered part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign, not just random hacking, but a deliberate, state-backed effort to gather information and weaken national security.

This advisory is a clear signal that Canada is taking the threat seriously and working with international partners like the FBI to investigate and protect critical infrastructure.

Telecom companies, in particular, are being urged to review their cybersecurity systems and remain on high alert against this kind of sophisticated and stealthy cyberattack.

What do you think about this cyberattack? Are you in Canada and concerned about your telecom services being affected? Let’s talk below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news