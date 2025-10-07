Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Look, printer deals are usually about as exciting as watching paint dry, but Canon decided to show up for Prime’s Big Day Deals sales event with some actually price-crushing discounts that last until October 12th.

Which means you’ve got time to think about it instead of panic-buying at 3 AM.

We have a lot to cover to so we’re going to jump right into it. Here are the best printer deals Canon has up for grabs. Let’s dive in.

If you need something portable, the Canon PIXMA TR160 Wireless Portable Printer is $188.99 (down $81). It’s basically a printer that fits in a bag, which is either genius or completely unnecessary depending on your lifestyle.

Canon PIXMA TR160 Wireless Portable Printer 4.1 $269.99 $188.00 Meet the Canon PIXMA TR160: Your pocket-sized powerhouse for on-the-go printing. Borderless photos, sharp docs, and wireless convenience – all in a snap. What We Like: Portable & lightweight

Prints borderless photos & docs

Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, USB)

Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, USB)

Easy setup & use

For normal humans who just need a basic all-in-one, the Canon Pixma MG3620 is criminally cheap at $39.99 ($52 off). It prints, scans, copies—all the boring stuff you need it to do.

Best for Mobile Devices Canon Pixma MG3620 4.0 $39.99 When you mostly print from your mobile devices, you'll want a printer that prioritizes mobile printing.

Want something slightly fancier? The Canon PIXMA TS6420a is $44.99 (holy hell, $96 off), while the PIXMA TR7020a bumps up to $54.99 with a $118 discount.

Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer 3.5 $54.00 Canon's PIXMA is the printer that actually works when you need it to—prints from your phone, does double-sided copies automatically, and won't make you want to throw it out a window. What We Like: 69% off right now

Prints from your phone easily

Does double-sided automatically

Does double-sided automatically

Actually connects to WiFi

But here’s the real move: Canon’s tank printers. The Megatank G3290 and MegaTank MAXIFY GX2020 are both on sale ($199.99 and $292.99 respectively). Tank printers mean you’re not constantly buying ink cartridges like a sucker.

Canon Megatank G3290 All-in-One Wireless Supertank Printer 4.3 $269.99 $199.99 The Canon Megatank G3290 is basically the Honda Civic of printers—boring as hell to look at, but it'll churn out thousands of pages without bankrupting you on ink refills. What We Like: Dirt cheap ink costs forever

Wireless printing from anywhere

All-in-one does everything

Massive tank capacity included

And if you’re doing professional photo work, the PIXMA PRO-200S is $494.99 ($153 off)—that’s 13-inch wireless photo printing with actual quality.

If your current printer’s on life support or you just want to spend less time grumbling about ink costs, now’s your window. Canon’s gone all-in for Big Deals Day—no panic necessary, but don’t snooze, either.

These prices disappear after October 12th, and so will your shot at a real upgrade. Scroll down, snag the deal that fits your life, and print with zero regrets.

Amazon Prime Big Day Deals If you have Amazon Prime and want to buy popular holiday gifts or everyday stuff, October 7-8, 2025 is a great time to shop.

