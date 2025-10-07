Deals
Canon’s Prime Day printer deals are actually worth your attention
Canon is slashing prices on a range of printers—from portable to professional photo models—until October 12th.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Look, printer deals are usually about as exciting as watching paint dry, but Canon decided to show up for Prime’s Big Day Deals sales event with some actually price-crushing discounts that last until October 12th.
Which means you’ve got time to think about it instead of panic-buying at 3 AM.
We have a lot to cover to so we’re going to jump right into it. Here are the best printer deals Canon has up for grabs. Let’s dive in.
If you need something portable, the Canon PIXMA TR160 Wireless Portable Printer is $188.99 (down $81). It’s basically a printer that fits in a bag, which is either genius or completely unnecessary depending on your lifestyle.
Meet the Canon PIXMA TR160: Your pocket-sized powerhouse for on-the-go printing. Borderless photos, sharp docs, and wireless convenience – all in a snap.
- Portable & lightweight
- Prints borderless photos & docs
- Wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, USB)
- Easy setup & use
For normal humans who just need a basic all-in-one, the Canon Pixma MG3620 is criminally cheap at $39.99 ($52 off). It prints, scans, copies—all the boring stuff you need it to do.
When you mostly print from your mobile devices, you'll want a printer that prioritizes mobile printing.
Want something slightly fancier? The Canon PIXMA TS6420a is $44.99 (holy hell, $96 off), while the PIXMA TR7020a bumps up to $54.99 with a $118 discount.
Canon's PIXMA is the printer that actually works when you need it to—prints from your phone, does double-sided copies automatically, and won't make you want to throw it out a window.
- 69% off right now
- Prints from your phone easily
- Does double-sided automatically
- Actually connects to WiFi
But here’s the real move: Canon’s tank printers. The Megatank G3290 and MegaTank MAXIFY GX2020 are both on sale ($199.99 and $292.99 respectively). Tank printers mean you’re not constantly buying ink cartridges like a sucker.
The Canon Megatank G3290 is basically the Honda Civic of printers—boring as hell to look at, but it'll churn out thousands of pages without bankrupting you on ink refills.
- Dirt cheap ink costs forever
- Wireless printing from anywhere
- All-in-one does everything
- Massive tank capacity included
And if you’re doing professional photo work, the PIXMA PRO-200S is $494.99 ($153 off)—that’s 13-inch wireless photo printing with actual quality.
If your current printer’s on life support or you just want to spend less time grumbling about ink costs, now’s your window. Canon’s gone all-in for Big Deals Day—no panic necessary, but don’t snooze, either.
These prices disappear after October 12th, and so will your shot at a real upgrade. Scroll down, snag the deal that fits your life, and print with zero regrets.
If you have Amazon Prime and want to buy popular holiday gifts or everyday stuff, October 7-8, 2025 is a great time to shop.
