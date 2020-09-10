Captivate your audience with your Instagram Stories—key tricks used by top influencers

Using Instagram stories to your advantage is something that you have to master in order to have a successful run in the influencer world. Whether or not you are taking full advantage of Instagram Stories to boost revenue and engagement can be garnered from your analytics. But before we proceed to learn to analyze your insights and develop an Instagram Stories strategy that makes sense, we need to know why Instagram Stories are such a great deal.

While the option to buy instant Instagram likes is still preferred by many influencers who want to improve the engagement of their posts in an easy and effective way, posting optimized Instagram Stories has also fast become a way to attract new audiences. The reason for this phenomenon is simple—it drives a lot of engagement and users are more influenced by something if they see it in their stories. Many brands have responded to this trend by taking a lot of their marketing to Instagram Stories.

Having cleared that up, let us proceed to learn how Instagram Stories can be used to your advantage.

Using Instagram Stories the right way

One of the interesting aspects of Instagram Stories is that you don’t need to have professionally edited photos or videos. In a bid to give off an authentic vibe, even billion-dollar firms are using the Stories feature to air photos of things, such as everyday life at the office, office pets, etc. Let us explore how to create an Instagram Story.

Get to the Instagram Stories section by clicking on the camera icon at the top left corner of the app. If you want to click a picture, click the white circle at the screen’s bottom. To make it record a video, hold on to the white circle. If you want to post something from your phone, swipe up to choose from your own collection. Proceed to select the format. Instagram allows you to choose from Focus, Live, Boomerang, Superzoom, etc. You can also use the Instagram Create mode if you don’t have a photo or video to act as the background for a story.

Checking the views on your Instagram Story

A key metric for your story’s success is the number of viewers. You can check that with the following steps:

Click on ‘Your Story’ on the top right of the app’s homepage. In the bottom right corner, you can see the number of views on your story . You can see the people who viewed by swiping up. If you have a creator account, you can view the analytics by clicking on the graph icon.

It is worth noting that while the story lasts a day, your insights will stay intact for 14 days and the list of viewers will last 48 hours.

Using Instagram Story stickers

Using these fun visual additions on Instagram can go a long way in widening your reach. You can use stickers to convey locations, hashtags, express your mood to the world with GIFs, music, or emojis, and also gauge the level of engagement with questions, polls, and countdowns. You can also market your product with stickers. In recent times, Instagram has rolled out a feature to help small businesses; customers can now buy gift cards or order food. Adding a Sticker to your story on Instagram is quite simple.

When you are creating a story, you can find the sticker icon at the top of the screen; it is a smiling square with a folded corner. Try to play around with the myriad options available. It takes a bit of practice to get your sticker game right. Just remember not to use all the options.

Drawing in audiences to your Stories with hashtags

Using the right hashtag may very well land you an opportunity to appear on one of the popular pages in your niche. You will be able to add up to 10 hashtags to your stories, and Instagram will be there to guide you with cool ideas from popular hashtags. We recommend hiding the hashtags behind stickers or emojis if you have too many of them. Adding a hashtag can be achieved by using the # key or using the hashtag sticker when you are working on your Instagram Story.

Adding your location to Instagram Story

Letting your followers know where they can find your product or service can drive sales massively. If you don’t have a traditional brick and mortar store, you can share stories with the locations of your clients when they were enjoying your product or service. You can add your location with the location sticker, which can be customized to different colors and sizes. You can be as specific as you want with your location in your Instagram story.

Preserving your story

You can make your stories remain permanently on your profile by employing the Highlight feature. This can be done by clicking the highlight icon on the lower right corner after going to the story you want to be highlighted on your profile.

Getting your Stories on the Instagram Explore page

While Instagram stories that appear on the Explore page for a user are based on their interests, you can also do several things to boost your chances of catching their eye. One of the best ways of doing this is by creating visually appealing videos or high-quality photos.

Finally

Emphasize your brand’s visual identity to immerse the customers in your content. Creatively telling a story that adds value to the customer is another important thing to remember while making your story. The most crucial aspect of your story, however, is the call to action/ CTA that compels your customer to purchase your product or service or even check out your other posts.

We hope that you have learned to use Instagram Stories to your advantage. Further, you would have mastered some essential tips and tricks to make you stand apart from the competition. We wish you luck and hope that you move on to leveraging Instagram Stories to drive engagement and business growth.

