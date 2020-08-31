Casinos and virtual reality

Advancements in digital technology are leading to more online casinos offering virtual reality functionality in their games and a VR experience in their lobbies. The casino market is currently bombarded with players who want to incorporate virtual reality into their online gambling experience, which is just what the industry needs.

The demand is leading to unsurpassed advancements, with many companies specializing in realistic VR equipment, such as the VR headset. One thing is for certain, the online gambling world is about to see a huge influx of games with realistic VR features. So how do we decide where to play?

Choosing a Great Online Casino

Online gamblers want to know that they are playing at one of the best online casinos. There are a few different ways to make sure that the casino is one of the best. The most reputable online operators will offer a good combination of safety, game selection, and virtual reality gaming. We can walk through the main steps in the process of choosing a good online casino, starting with the most important element: good deposit options.

The Best Casino for Your Deposit

Deposit methods have come a long way in the last decade, with the addition of plenty of technologically advanced methods available, including cryptocurrencies and e-wallets. It is great to see a progression towards more diverse options for players, but we should remember that a world-class online casino will always offer the most convenient and most reliable method.

There is little doubt in the online community that the most trusted payment method is the credit card. Credit cards are the tried and trusted payment method around the world for making online payments, which is why it has been enthusiastically adopted by online casino gamblers since the beginning.

The rapid increase in online casinos has made it notoriously difficult to know which operator to choose. To make the decision easier we have compiled a list of online casinos that offer credit card in casino deposit options. Choosing a casino on this list will ensure that the casino is reputable, has good reviews from online players, and offers the most reliable credit card payment technology in the industry.

The Games Selection

Security and safety when playing online are the main concern. This is why it is equally as important to ensure that the game selection is reliable, as it is to ensure that the deposit methods are. The games should incorporate random number generators (RNGs) and they should be created by trusted software developers. Here is an excellent explanation of casino Random Number Generators given by LavaRnd.org. The company is well-known for developing state-of-the-art RNGs.

There are several software providers that really stand out in the online gaming industry, especially for Canadian casinos. They are Red Tiger, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Microgaming, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and Quickspin. There are other developers that are also very reliable, but these few have proven to offer some of the best games and slots for Canadian players.

The games lobby at the casino should also have a good mix of slot games, table games, and live casino games. Adding a virtual reality component to the lobby would add to the casino’s appeal as well. We have compiled a review of the most reliable online casinos that allow players to play for real money in a safe environment, offer games from the providers listed above, and incorporate VR experiences. It is difficult to find a casino that offers a well-rounded mix of these attributes, so we highly recommend checking out the list.

Virtual Reality Experience and Functionality

The final thing we will be considering is the Virtual Reality options available at the casino. This is a very new technology, but the huge demand has led numerous operators to include these offerings in their game titles, as well as in their lobbies. To make the most of the VR experience, players should own a VR headset. These headsets let players play the game as if they were actually in it. To get an idea of how it works, imagine walking around a casino from the comfort of your own home. Being able to touch the slot machines, interact at the tables, and visit VIP lounges are some of the benefits that VR gaming offers us.

According to PCMag, the best VR Headset for 2020 does not even require a separate computer for use, and it gives the user six-degrees-of-freedom motion so that players can really feel like they are part of the game. This is not some ‘pie-in-the-sky’ idea floating around amongst a few futuristically-minded developers. The technology is here, players can purchase the headsets and other products, and there are a number of casinos that offer these functionalities.

Conclusion

While Virtual Reality casinos are the next big thing in online gaming, the most important aspects still relate to the safety of the games and the reliability of the deposit options. Casinos that offer the right combination of VR technology and players’ safety are the best places to play online, and there are a number of great operators that cater to Canadian players specifically. VR Technology is here to stay, and it is going to be exciting to see how industry leaders and world-class developers compete to make this the ‘new normal’ in online gambling.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: