Deals
CDKeys is blowing out 12-month memberships to PlayStation Plus for just $36
You won’t find it any cheaper than this.
A PlayStation Plus membership costs $60 for the year. This deal via CDKeys gets it in your hands for just $36. That’s a whopping $24 discount and by far one of the lowest prices we have seen all year.
This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.
We don’t know how long this deal will last or when supplies will run out, so scoop this up while you can because this is the best deal you’re going to see for a while.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This Aukey smartphone car mount is down to just $7 for KnowTechie readers
- Woot has a bunch of affordable refurbished iPhones up for grabs in a massive one-day sale
- Prop your phone up on this Anker wireless charging stand for just $12
- This USB wall outlet features a nifty night light – right now they’re just $12 each
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.