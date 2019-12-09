City Beat News discusses the importance of reputation management in the digital landscape

When it comes to branding your business, your reputation is arguably your most valuable asset. And while this idea is nothing new, reputation management has become increasingly important for businesses today with the advent of social media.

Today’s digital landscape has added online reputation management as one of the newest and most important aspects of a business as the internet has made it easier than ever to connect with people and share stories. City Beat News, the research and publication company behind the Spectrum Award for exceptional customer service and satisfaction believes that online reputation management might be one of the most valuable roles a person can have in a company.

Understanding the Art of Reputation Management in the Digital Landscape

With the rise of technology and more specifically social media, it is easier than ever for a person to gain information about a company – good or bad. At the same time, businesses also have more control over how they are perceived as they have the ability to respond directly to praise and complaints.

As a business owner, therefore, it is vitally important that your company’s image remains as flawless as possible. With most people nowadays researching companies online before becoming a customer, your online image can make or break sales before you even know about them. How can your company build positive online reputation management in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing digital space?

Although there are many online reputation management platforms you can utilize, City Beat News asserts that there are also simple steps you can take to manage your reputation yourself.

Here are three actionable and effective ways to manage your brand’s reputation:

Continuously Monitor Your Brand’s Online Persona.

As your business continues to grow, so too do the number of people who become aware of it. That’s why managing and monitoring your brand’s online persona is key. In addition to publishing positive brand-building content, you must also have a strategy in place for reacting to any negativity and counterbalancing it with proactive (and responsible) responses. If you do not monitor your online reputation, you could be missing a negative review or complaint that is costing your business new customers.

Respond Wisely and Timely

No matter the size of your business, you must be vocal – your reputation management strategy depends on it. In other words, what you say, when you say it, and where you say it, will all affect how successful you will be at reducing the effects of any negative reviews. For example, showing how you deal with audience negativity by proactively managing your online voice will give your brand a more legitimate voice, and ultimately, a better reputation.

It will also allow you to maintain trust with your loyal customer base, as you’re showing your willingness to promptly deal with any issues that may arise. City Beat News emphasizes that responding in a non-confrontational tone is the best way to achieve results and potentially even remove any negative public relations that have come from the comment.

Additionally, it is important to be timely with your response. Even if you respond to a complaint, if it has been too long since the complaint was first logged, it will not repair the damage. In fact, it could even hurt your reputation more as it will make your company look slow to react.

Be Relevant & Social

Having an established and well-promoted presence across multiple social platforms will not only humanize your brand, but it will also help your website and your social profile pages dominate the search results for your brand-related terms. What does that mean? More people will see your side of the story first should any negative reviews arise. If you develop a social media presence across the main social media platforms: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, you can ensure that your message is put out first.

Online reputation management is essential

The bottom line is – managing your online reputation will keep you better connected to your customers while giving your brand more credibility and reliability. Put simply, a good online reputation will help a business and a poor online reputation can be of detriment if it isn’t dealt with proactively.

Thankfully, City Beat News knows that the above tips can help you on your way to building a robust online reputation management strategy that will allow your business to gain valuable knowledge from your customers and how they see your brand.

