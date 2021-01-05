Clinc started a new conversation in 2020

On September 23, 2020, Clinc announced that Jon Newhard would become its chief executive officer. He started in the position right away. And, for both Jon and Clinc, the future looks very promising.

Clinc AI is Leading the Conversation

Clinc, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a global leader in researching and developing conversational artificial intelligence (AI). Clinc also finds new applications for this cutting-edge technology. So far, conversational AI has proven especially useful to the financial services industry, improving customer experiences and outcomes while lessening wait times.

AI experts at the University of Michigan founded Clinc in 2015. Today, the company has a processing engine for replicating speech that’s the most sophisticated of its kind. Moreover, Clinc continually makes discoveries in the mimicking of human thought. As a result, its AI tools can do far more than recognize words and repeat stock phrases. They can grasp people’s meanings and intentions, and they can comprehend all kinds of speech.

Take Finie, for example. A person can operate this advanced virtual assistant, designed for banks and financial firms, with their voice. Thus, consumers can ask their questions and use them to request services: transferring money, sending payments, examining bank statements, and so on. Furthermore, Finie can analyze a consumer’s past transactions and figure out specific ways she or he could reduce expenditures in the future.

Indeed, Finie has an enormous vocabulary, and it understands financial industry terms as well as vernacular expressions. It’s possible to converse with Finie and not even realize you’re speaking to a machine. And Finie is available in more than 80 languages.

A New CEO on a Mission

As he leads Clinc into a new era, Jon Newhard, as any new CEO would, has several vital assignments ahead of him. First, he’s seeking to hire outstanding job candidates needed within the company. He will focus on top-tier talent recruitment both from the Ann Arbor area and will open the search for the best in the nation. Newhard’s first appointments will be talented individuals to round out Clinc’s marketing, engineering, and product creation departments.

Newhard aims to grow Clinc’s reach and scope while assisting existing clients by providing updated technology and merely helping them get the most out of their Clinc products and services.

The brand new CEO brings a great deal of knowledge and relevant experience to his role at Clinc. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from the United States Military Academy at West Point: engineering and economics. After West Point, he obtained his MBA from Harvard.

Jon Newhard has been an information technology professional for more than 25 years. He was a leading executive at several firms, including Kaplan Compliance Solutions and New World Systems, the latter headquartered in Michigan.

In 2013, Newhard became the CEO of Trafficware, a traffic software company based in Texas. Five years later, the transportation and defense company Cubic purchased Trafficware, an acquisition that Jon helped to orchestrate. After the Cubic deal, he stayed on at Trafficware, serving in its information technology services division.

Throughout his long and distinguished career, Newhard has proven himself adept at technological and marketplace innovations. He has a history of growing the companies of which he has helmed. He also has a long history of successfully scaling several software start-ups throughout his career.

Above all, Jon Newhard has developed a reputation over the years as an executive who focuses on the employee and the customer. He figures out new ways of helping them thrive in their workplaces and daily lives. For that reason, he’s uniquely suited to his position at Clinc. After all, at this company, every product aims to make consumers’ lives easier and free up businesses to focus on their specialties.

