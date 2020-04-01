Cloud mining – from general concepts to benefits

Cloud mining provides you with an opportunity to mine cryptocurrency without buying expensive mining hardware since it can be rented from dedicated services for a certain fee. In order to use external computing power, the individual buys a mining contract, and the seller sets up mining machines and takes care of maintenance, electricity bills and network stability.

Taking into account all the problems cloud mining services solve, it is no wonder why they are becoming increasingly popular today. The essence of this mining approach is quite simple: instead of spending money on expensive equipment, the user rents the hashrate from external companies. If you do not know what cloud mining service to use without risking your time and money, the Xive – cloud mining marketplace has collected all the best offers on the market for you.

Cloud Mining – Service Features You Might Not Know

Using cloud mining services is associated with numerous advantages. Here are some of them:

The user does not need to be technically savvy, to understand mining equipment specs or to know how to assemble a mining farm – all the units are already configured by the external company and properly working. The user only needs to register an account in the system and pay for the services.

The user doesn’t have to think about electricity tariffs.

Cloud mining does not require constant monitoring of the process. The individual does not need to check the condition of the equipment. It is the miner providing mining capacities that is responsible for all these things.

Cloud mining is available to every user. Crypto mining business requires time, money and energy; however, by renting the hashrate, an individual saves time and energy.

Small startup capital will be enough to step in. Unlike hardware mining, where one needs to purchase expensive hardware and spend significant amounts on its configuration and maintenance, cloud mining requires minimal investments. The user simply needs to pay a definite fee for cloud services.

You will be surprised to know that it is not always necessary to pay for cloud services. Some companies offer computing capacities for free. Let’s check what’s special about using this option.

Cloud Mining Without Investments

If you are not ready to invest money in crypto mining right away, then this option is for you. Of course, the cloud mining profitability rates are quite low in this case. Since the company whose capacities you use doesn’t earn money on commissions, it will ask you to perform some actions in order to gain at least some profit from the business.

Nevertheless, you shouldn’t count on big gains here. Profits from cloud mining without investments will be minimal. Payouts are quite small and depend on market rates. It is better to choose the traditional cloud mining in order to be sure that the whole process is reliable.

