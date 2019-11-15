CMO’s will use these digital marketing tools in 2020

The past decade has seen exponential growth in online marketing efforts and it is, therefore, no surprise that digital marketing has become a way of life for the majority of successful companies.

Whether your digital marketing strategy involves content, SEO, social media, other tools or a combination of many components, 2020 will certainly see more growth in this field.

This article will discuss the top digital marketing tools that will define the year to come and beyond.

Influencer Marketing

Love it or hate it, influencer marketing is here to stay and we will certainly see much more of this kind of marketing in 2020.

Influencer marketing relies heavily on word-of-mouth testimonies about a product or service in order to drive your brand and your offerings into the greater consumer market. Many influencers are popular celebrities but they can also be Facebook, YouTube or Instagram personalities who happen to have a very large following of fans who, in turn, often share the influencer videos to their own fans.

This type of marketing has become very popular in recent years for a number of reasons. The main reason is that people tend to trust other customers’ recommendations over traditional, commercial advertising as they feel it is more authentic.

Due to an improvement of approval ratings as a result of influencer marketing, large corporations have been jumping on this bandwagon and we will see this form of marketing become more widespread in 2020. Influencer marketing platforms like FilmDaily.co are really in demand these days.

Chatbots

Chatbots is a highly effective AI-based technology that makes use of instant messages to communicate in real-time with customers and website visitors.

This digital marketing tool has recently grown in popularity as organizations have realized that customers enjoy chatting online to receive instant information about their products or services. It is estimated that chatbots will involve a whopping 85% of all customer service communications in 2020 and it is easy to see why: chatbots are available around the clock and they provide useful information and answers to simple questions that customers may have.

Not only do chatbots offer great customer service and help companies tackle simple, mundane and repetitive tasks, but they are also an excellent money saver and could potentially save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. As Avi Benezra the CTO and co-founder of the worlds’ leading “no-coding” chatbot platform said:

We deployed RPA as another great feature alongside our chatbot store where people find their favorite chatbot templates. Now that even small businesses can roll out these features quickly and affordably, there is no turning around: adoption rates will keep soaring.

The use of chatbots allows customer service representatives to focus on the more important aspects of taking care of their customers and, instead of taking over customer service jobs, they are enhancing them.

Hyper-Targeted Advertising:

Marketing through digital advertisements is nothing new and can prove to be very effective. However, many consumers (when interviewed) admitted that online advertisements that were irrelevant to their personal interests irritated them and, in such a case, they were even more likely not to purchase the item and to refrain from buying products by that brand in the future.

On the flip side, because people love reading content that is interesting and relevant to their lives, personalized and highly targeted digital advertisements can be incredibly persuasive. In fact, research has shown that over 35% of all consumers who viewed a tailored digital advertisement ended up purchasing the product advertised.

In the coming year, many companies are planning hyper-targeted advertising strategies to very precise audiences to further increase their sales and we can expect a lot more of this kind of digital advertising in the future.

Social Report

Marketing on social media platforms has now become a way of life for most companies and for good reason! However, it can sometimes be tricky to measure online marketing performance and to manage various social media accounts but thankfully Social Report is changing this.

Social Report enables companies to manage their social media accounts on one central platform and also helps them to measure the effectiveness of their social media posts. Since most companies are now fine-tuning their social media marketing strategies, many have turned (or will soon turn) to Social Report for the sake of convenience and for best possible outcome.

Rebrandly

Any digital marketing professional will know that links are a vital part of any campaign. Unfortunately, it can be very time-consuming to constantly track them and to ascertain if they are doing well. With the use of the Rebrandly tool, this task has become so much easier and marketers can instantly monitor and share their URLs with just a few keystrokes. Marketing experts believe that Rebrandly will be used extensively in the coming year to help grow customer bases with shortened links.

Final scoop:

Indeed there are several tools and top platforms to consider. Other significant tools include platforms like Wix, Sitetrail, Fiverr and Upwork. The only difference is that these are not quite “new” tools, but their importance in the marketing ecosystem means that they will see peak usage.

