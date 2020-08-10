Comparison: iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro

If there is one brand that has truly revolutionized the way the world sees the mobile phone, it has to be Apple with its iconic iPhone. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the iPhone is like the royalty of the mobile phone world. Over time, the series has come to be associated with one’s status and individuality. No wonder, every celebrity, whether big or small, loves to flaunt an iPhone.

With new and updated models of the iPhone being launched from time-to-time, the heart automatically lingers toward the newest. If you are an iPhone lover like us, you must have been already keeping track of the latest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro launched last year. Yet, if you need some help recalling the primary differences and comparative reviews for the two, we are more than happy to assist!

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro: Prices Compared

There is no denying that the iPhone 11 Pro is much more handsomely priced than the iPhone 11 version. Suffice it to say that there is a price gap of over 22000 INR (300$) between the two.

In short, even if you are planning on buying the most expensive iPhone 11 model, you can still save around 10K bucks by not opting for the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro. Yet, for those who keep features above the pocket, this price difference wouldn’t seem totally unworthy.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro: Design Compared

The design scheme and colors of the iPhone 11 and its Pro counterpart set a clear distinction between the two. The iPhone 11 comes in a sleek aluminum and glass body. The variety of colors range from red, green, purple, yellow, black, white, and so on. As is evident, the iPhone 11 sets a very cheery and carefree vibe with its choice of an assortment of colors.

On the contrary, the iPhone 11 Pro comes across as a very subtle, sophisticated, and classy design. The stainless-steel frame and the glass back lent with a matte finish speak of a more sober vibe. Although the iPhone 11 Pro can be said to have a few color variations, like midnight green, silver, and gold, they are not as striking as iPhone 11.

However, how you want your iPhone to look is in your hands at the end of the day. If you do not wish to compromise for the sake of appearance, you can always opt for a cover of your choice. You can pick from the best iPhone 11 cases to suit your needs; the same can be said for iPhone 11 Pro.

Comparing the Screen Displays

This is one factor that sets the two models quite a class apart from one another. The iPhone 11’s screen, just like the iPhone XR, is of an LCD panel with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina feature. The colours are very accurate, with a Delta E-rating of about 0.22.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch OLED screen for its display with a boastful Super Retina XDR Display. It makes sense why the iPhone 11 Pro is so highly-priced compared to the iPhone 11; the brightness and color display is unmatched.

Comparing the Cameras

This is one feature you have been waiting for comparisons, haven’t you? Although all iPhones are known for their spectacular camera qualities, there is quite some difference between their own models with every update. The same is true in this case – the camera is one decisive differentiator between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11, like few earlier phones, has a dual rear camera. The model boasts of a 12 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, and the second 12 MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The ultra-wide lens of the iPhone 11 is a huge hit, with a 120-degree field view.

Besides the two rear cameras of the iPhone 11, a third 12 MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom adds itself to the iPhone 11 Pro. Apart from this unique addition, a majority of the other camera characteristics are almost the same for the two models.

Conclusion:

Having reviewed and compared the two iPhone models, all we can say is that the choice of purchase lies with you. If your preferences tilt on the less expensive scale, the choice of iPhone 11 is obvious. If, however, you want a more compact and sophisticated phone in your hands, iPhone 11 Pro must be your calling.

Besides, there are other factors to consider based on your priorities. You have already seen how different the two models are in terms of cameras and display and so on. Either of the two is topping the trend charts when it comes to mobile phones, and are both great buys.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: