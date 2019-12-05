As we all know, PDF is famous for its compatibility, and it’s difficult to be edited and copied. But because of its characteristics, we can’t modify its content with ease, and it’s too monotonous to have a variety of animation effects like Office PowerPoint. So what can we do if we want to convert PDF files to PPT presentation documents? Is that free for the conversion?

There are plenty of all-in-one PDF applications that can help you. If you’ve got a PDF file already and you want to convert it to a PPT document without missing content and text or want to keep the converted PPT/PPTX document to look anything like the original, you may have a try on EasePDF.

About EasePDF

EasePDF is an online PDF converter that provides plenty of useful tools for users to work with PDF files. These tools are all for free to use without registration and with no charges at all. The whole process just needs a few clicks, then you will be able to get your target file in several minutes. EasePDF is a web-based navigate to PDF converter so you can visit it through any devices that can connect to the Internet in order to experience all the tools that it provides:

Document Conversion: PDF to Word/Excel/PPT/RTF/TXT/HTML and vice verse. Image Conversion: PDF to JPG/PNG/BMP/GIF and vice verse. PDF Management: Compress, Split, Unlock, Protect, Merge, Rotate, Edit and eSign PDF.

In this post, we are taking a look at EasePDF PDF to PPT Online Converter, which offers a Solid PDF to Office converter series for maximum Microsoft Office integration and high-quality output, to be the effortless way to convert your PDF files to PowerPoint presentations.

How to Convert PDF to PPT with EasePDF Online PDF Converter?

Step 1: Go to EasePDF. Navigate to EasePDF PDF to PPT via any device as long as it can access to the Internet. Find out PDF to PPT on the homepage and then click on it.

Upload PDF files. Here you have ways to upload files as EasePDF supports upload files from your local computer, Google Drive, Dropbox and URL link. Or you can directly drag and drop the files into the loading area. EasePDF supports batch-processing now, so you can access more than one file at a time.

Step 3: Then the converter will start to work automatically. When it’s done, you can download the converted PPT documents to your devices, or save them back to your cloud account (Google Drive and Dropbox). What’s more, the server will create a link for your converted files, to make you convenient to share files with others.

Step 4: If you want to convert more PDF files to PPT documents, you can click on “Start Over” to continue converting files.

Note: All the files will be deleted in 24 hours after the conversion is done, including the sharing link will only be valid in 24 hours to ensure your privacy and the safety of your files.

Wrapping up

EasePDF as an online PDF Converter, allowing us to process PDF files to other formats and vice verse through any devices without registration and limitations. If you want to convert PPT back to PDF, you may have a try on EasePDF PPT to PDF, which is the same convenience as PDF to PPT. Hope you all can successfully get the converted file and enjoy EasePDF services. You can contact us if you meet any problems when you are using EasePDF.

