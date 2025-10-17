Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Microsoft is officially saying goodbye to Windows 10 and hello to a future where your computer doesn’t just click and scroll, it talks back.

As the company gears up to celebrate 40 years of Windows, it’s not announcing Windows 12 (yet).

However, it’s clearly laying the groundwork for something bigger: turning every Windows 11 machine into an AI PC powered by Copilot.

“We’re rewriting the operating system around AI,” says Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, in a briefing with The Verge.

The company wants your PC to understand you, talk to you, and maybe even take care of the boring stuff, like sorting your photos or fixing your Wi-Fi, without you lifting a finger.

The star of this show is Copilot, now equipped with “Vision” and “Voice.” Think of it as Siri and Alexa’s overachieving cousin who actually does homework.

You can say, “Hey, Copilot!” and have it see what’s on your screen, guide you through apps, or even troubleshoot your PC.

Microsoft’s pitch? Voice will become the “third input,” joining your keyboard and mouse.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Microsoft tried this before, with Cortana. Remember her? She lived in the Windows 10 search bar for a while before disappearing into Teams meetings.

Mehdi insists this time is different, pointing out that “billions of minutes” of voice use in Teams prove people actually like talking to their computers.

The more ambitious feature, Copilot Actions, takes things further. It lets the AI perform local tasks on your PC, like editing photos or organizing files, while you sit back and watch.

Microsoft swears this all happens in a secure, contained environment (because, let’s face it, “AI controlling your computer” sounds a little terrifying).

After last year’s Recall privacy debacle, convincing people to trust Copilot again won’t be easy.

Still, Microsoft is rolling out new ads with the tagline: “Meet the computer you can talk to.”

With Windows 10 now retired, Redmond wants you to see your next PC not as a tool, but as a chatty, helpful coworker who never takes lunch breaks.

