Corsair’s Void Pro wireless gaming headset is just $55 right now at Best Buy

If you need a new gaming headset in your life and don’t want to break the bank getting one, Best Buy has a sweet deal on this Corsair Void Pro wireless gaming headset. Right now, they’re blowing them out at just $55 a piece. It normally sells for $100.

According to its product description, this headset features a noise-canceling microphone for clear communication to your teammates, and the two 50mm speaker drivers deliver a wide frequency range and accurate sound. The memory foam ear cups of this Corsair wireless headset provide exceptional comfort and breathability so that you can play for hours. This all sounds like a great deal

Paying $55 for something usually costs $100 seems like a no-brainer to me. I wouldn’t pass this up if I were in the market for a new gaming headset. Either way, the deal is up for the taking. We suggest buying sooner than later because we don’t know when this deal expires. For more info, click the button below.

