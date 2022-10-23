Creality CR Scan Lizard makes 3D scanning easy as recording video

Most 3D scans look nothing like the prototype due to accuracy issues.

While some of the best 3D scanners in the market are accurate, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner does even better, with an accuracy of up to 0.05mm.

Furthermore, this, combined with its 3D point distance (which ranges from 0.1 mm to 0.2 mm) and the minimum scanning size of 15 mm, enables the scanner to recreate even the finest detail with stunning precision.

Image: Creality

Therefore, it uses invisible light sources of the near-infrared light spectrum, which is eye-friendly combined with excellent light compatibility.

High-precision 3D scanners of this sort are usually high-priced, but the CR-Scan 3D Lizard scanner is super affordable at only $699.

Furthermore, not only does dot-marking during 3D scanning waste precious time but peeling them off also leaves traces and smudges on the product.

Not anymore; with the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner, you can kiss these two pain points goodbye.

The Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner uses an intelligent algorithm to replace stick marking, making 3D scanning as easy as video recording.

Even for large objects like engine hoods, car doors, and front or rear bumpers.

This is an engineering feat that’s hard to beat. We get it; hand-operated 3D scanning isn’t the easiest job in the world.

Thankfully, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner has multi-mode support, allowing you to scan 15mm to 1500mm objects manually or automatically.

Image: Creality

To avoid lags and to rescan, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner can reach speeds of 10fps.

Additionally, this scanning frame rate enhances its operational flow and shape, marker point, and color feature point cloud stitching for smooth one-off scanning.

3D scanning can be interrupted due to sudden plug drop. The Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner is designed using aviation-grade aluminum to prevent this.

Moreover, this provides unparalleled stability during operation, eliminating plug drops.

In addition, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner comes with the upgraded CR Studio 2.0, which is both Windows and Mac compatible.

It boasts a refreshed UI design, easier edits, optimization algorithms to keep you on track, more accurate base calculations, free OTA upgrades, and downloadable calibration files.

Image: Creality

Thanks to its high-precision binocular camera system and a self-developed multispectral optical system, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner can eliminate blackness or brightness.

For example, you can easily scan black objects indoors or outdoors, even in bright sunlight.

You can also achieve HD color restoration using the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D Scanner.

It pairs with the color kit and supports the shooting of colorful textures with cell phones or DSLR cameras.

After that, it will complete the color restoration by automatically mapping the colors to the models (no larger than 300mm) with one click via the automation software and exporting the file in OBJ format.

Additionally, with a minimum supported scannable size of 15mm, artists and doctors can use the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner to create miniature but important objects like teeth.

Image: Creality

The same goes for other hobbyists, makers, and geeks who use or enable 3D scanning.

While most other 3D scanners are mammoth-sized, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner is compact and portable.

This means you can easily move it to more desired locations when scanning, even outdoors. Moreover, you can do this without worrying about plug drops and blackness or brightness.

Moreover, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner also features one-click model optimization.

Connect CR Studio to Creality Cloud, and upload the 3D model to the database (Creality Cloud). Then, slicing and printing are complete with just one click, with sharing enabled.

Image: Creality

Not to be outdone, the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner also has a turntable mode that allows you to automatically scan 15mm to 300mm objects, such as toy prototypes.

It is quite easy to use, even for beginners.

Ultimately, there’s nothing not to like about the Creality CR Scan Lizard 3D scanner. You can get it today at a mouthwatering price of $699 only.

