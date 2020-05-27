Create quality video montages with no prior editing skills with this $30 lifetime subscription

Having video footage of family and friends for or at special events or celebrations is a wonderful asset to add to our collection of memories. Many times, however, we don’t know how to properly merge clips when the time comes to making a special video montage. With the Tribute Video Montage for Any Occasion: Lifetime Subscription, you’ll be equipped with everything you need to create final videos, all while having no technical experience.

Whether you’re looking to create a video montage for a friend, family member, or yourself, this bundle brings you everything you need to accomplish the task quickly and efficiently. Featured on The Today Show, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, and more, this collaborative video technology brings an innovative alternative to advanced and challenging to learn video editing software.

Separated into three simple steps, you’ll start by entering a list of emails for individuals to submit their videos or simply have them share their content onto a tribute page on social media. Once individuals have their videos recorded, they’ll be able to send their footage through email or post it to the dedicated tribute page. Finally, once all the videos are collected, Tribute will help you work wonders and compile everything into its custom video editor. You’ll be able to choose from hundreds of unique effects and overlay messages to add to your organized videos, no matter the special occasion. The final result is a high-quality montage that will be cherished for years to come.

Your subscription comes with unlimited lifetime access, so you can go back and visit or edit each video you create whenever you want. Updates to the software are also included, so you’ll always have the latest version accessible.

Usually priced at $300, the Tribute Video Montage for Any Occasion: Lifetime Subscription can you yours today for only $29.99 – that’s 90% off. Start putting together beautiful tributes with the help of this comprehensive video software.

