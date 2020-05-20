Crucial tasks you can automate while running your Ecommerce store

Running an online business doesn’t have to be a neck-breaking experience. With the right ecommerce marketing strategies and tools, you can rid yourself of several repetitive and time-consuming tasks, so you can focus on managing your business rather than working IN it. That’s why automation is important.

Not only does it help you get things done faster, but it helps you do your tasks with ease, allowing you more time for the more crucial aspects of your business. If you’re running an ecommerce store and you’re looking for tasks that you can automate so you boost your productivity, then continue reading.

Email marketing

Statistics show that for every $1 spent on email marketing, you get an expected average ROI of $42. That’s how effective this marketing method is! (And that’s why you need to start using it now.)

The nuisance of running an email marketing campaign, however, is there are several tasks involved to do it right. You need to put together an email series, send the emails, reply to the emails that you’ll receive, monitor your results, etc.

With all the tasks involved, email marketing can become a huge time-suck for those using it. Or, to be more accurate, to those using it who aren’t using automation. By using email automation tools, you can cut in half the time you spend on email marketing (maybe even more).

By using an email automation tool like MailChimp, for example, you can set triggers to your marketing campaign so the platform automatically responds to the actions your recipients make. Whether your recipients ignore your emails, open them, reply, or click any of your links, among other triggers, you can set MailChimp to do a specific action once the trigger is satisfied.

Here are some of the many automated emails that you can send.

Creating/designing your emails is also easy to pull off with the platform’s drag and drop feature.

With an email automation tool, you can keep your email marketing campaigns running with you barely touching the workflow.

Team collaboration

Scaling your ecommerce business requires that you bring together a team to help you run it. After all, you can’t do product research, order fulfillment, marketing, and content creation, among other tasks, all by yourself if you intend to push out hundreds of products. The logic is simple.

The more people you work with, the more you can accomplish as a store owner. Managing a team, however, can be quite tedious. Not only would you have to deal with the different time zones that your teams are in, but you also need to be mindful of task dependencies, task creation, reporting, etc.

That is why you need to use a reliable project management platform — one that’s packed with team collaboration and automation features.

Monday.com is one such platform. It has a myriad of features that you can leverage to streamline and automate certain tasks involved in running your team. You can create a Kanban view of your tasks so your team has a clear picture of your project’s progress.

And you can set up email notifications so relevant team members are automatically notified once they have action items.

With this, most of the handoff process between your team members are automated, instead of you (or them) having to send back and forth emails just to notify each other of their action items. There are truckloads of other automations you can set up with Monday such as item creation, recurring tasks, date reminders, etc.

Optimizing your website for the search engines

Instead of going through a long checklist to review your website’s on-page SEO, Yoast automatically analyzes your pages for you, pointing out the good things you did to improve your site’s SEO and the gaps in your pages. Here’s how the plugin looks in action.

As you can see, it tells you the positive things you did that helps with ranking your page to the search engine results pages (SERPs).

It also points out the weaknesses that you can improve, allowing you to make adjustments to ensure that your pages are optimized for the search engines.

Using this plugin is so crucial, that it’s considered an SEO basic for small business owners — those running an aged ecommerce store also uses this plugin.

Without the Yoast SEO plugin, you’d have to come up with a long list of on-page SEO best practices and check each of your pages to make sure everything checks out.

With the plugin, however, you can view the analysis in a matter of seconds.

Content analysis

The quality of your content can make or break your ecommerce business. With carefully-crafted content, you can “WOW” your readers into buying your products. With a poorly-crafted one, however, you can alienate your readers into clicking away. Seasoned ecommerce entrepreneurs are aware of this, that’s why they invest in professional copywriters and content creators, like how they invest in web designers.

If you don’t have the budget to work with the pros, however, one of the best things you can do is use the Hemingway Editor to analyze your content and increase its level of polish

The tool automatically analyzes your write-up and gives you a readability score and some feedback on areas where your content needs improvement.

With the Hemingway Editor, you can take the polish of your content to the next level, even without the help of professional copywriters and content creators.

Important note: If you can manage, hire a professional copywriter or content creator. The science/art involved in creating persuasive copy goes beyond avoiding grammar mistakes and typos.

There is a slew of psychology principles and triggers that seasoned copywriters use to convince readers to take action — most people who aren’t copywriters aren’t aware of these techniques.

What’s next?

We barely scratched the surface with the automations we covered above. There are countless other tasks you can automate while running your ecommerce store, so you can free up more of your time for the more top-level stuff.

However, if you start using the automation tips that we covered, you’d be able to skyrocket your productivity as an ecommerce entrepreneur and be in a better position to grow your business.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: