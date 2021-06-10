Cryptocurrencies today – What things can you buy with Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity in recent years. They have now entered the mainstream, with more and more people now aware of the existence of viable digital currencies. People are now starting to use them a lot more in their everyday lives, with a lot of major retailers now accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment option.

Bitcoin is still the king of the cryptocurrency sector and will be the name that most people will associate with the sector. However, more and more other cryptocurrencies are coming to the fore and gaining a lot of attention. This article will look at the different types of businesses that will give you the chance to make purchasing by using cryptocurrencies.

Holidays

The COVID-19 pandemic has put paid to a lot of people’s vacation plans. However, as the global situation starts to improve, people are now looking once more to get away on some fun holidays.

A lot of the leading platforms to buy flights and book accommodation now are accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. This includes the likes of Expedia and CheapAir.com. Using cryptocurrencies to book your holidays away in the sun is a very viable option these days.

Buying a House

People will usually associate cryptocurrencies with smaller purchases. However, they can also be utilized for major deals, such as buying a house. The use of blockchain technology makes this a safe and viable way to make such a major purchase.

One of the most popular platforms that allow you to do just that is Propy. Ethereum-based smart contracts are utilized to facilitate these types of transactions. The experience of finding a house is just the same as you would with a traditional real estate platform. You search for the different available properties in your desired city and you will be shown those properties that you can buy using cryptocurrencies.

Both the proof of ownership and the transaction itself will be safely completed through the smart contracts. To conduct this process, you will need to buy Propy tokens. It appears that more and more real estate companies are now considering allowing people to buy real estate using cryptocurrencies.

Online Casinos

Online casinos are extremely popular in the UK. People enjoy playing their favourite casino games from the comfort of their own homes. This includes the likes of roulette, blackjack, and slot machines. You can choose between non-UK casinos or platforms that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Moat leading non-UK casino sites or non-UK betting sites now accept cryptocurrencies. Some of these platforms even solely accept cryptocurrencies. This allows you to quickly conduct transactions and gamble online in a more anonymous manner.

Unlike non-GamStop casinos, the UK-licensed platforms that accept cryptocurrencies still require you to go through extensive verification checks. Therefore, if you are looking to have some additional privacy when gambling online while using cryptocurrencies, a non-UK casino site could be the right option for you.

Major Retail Sites

More and more leading retail websites are now accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. They realise that there is now a demand among people to start using these payment methods to buy their goods and services. All sorts of major retailers now have this option, including the likes of Shopify, Etsy, and Newegg.

As Shopify provides ecommerce capabilities to tens of thousands of businesses around the world, this opens up countless opportunities for people to buy all sorts of things online using cryptocurrencies. This list of retailers is only going to grow as time goes on and more people start to use the likes of Bitcoin for everyday transactions.

Crypto-linked Credit Cards

One of the best ways to accelerate the option of cryptocurrencies as a go-to payment method is through crypto-linked credit cards. These are products that can be loaded up with your cryptocurrency of choice and then spent in most places that already accept regular credit cards. All you need to do is swipe or do a normal card transaction and you will be able to pay for the goods or services using cryptocurrencies.

Many of the major credit card companies now offer these types of cards. As people are already familiar with using credit cards both in physical stores and online, this is a great way for people to get some exposure to using crypto for their transactions.

Cars, But not Tesla

Some car companies now allow you to indirectly buy vehicles by using Bitcoin. For a while, it appeared that Tesla was going to do the same. CEO Elon Musk announced that Bitcoin was soon going to become available as an option to buy the popular range of electric vehicles. However, he has since backtracked on that decision.

While major car manufacturers are not allowing direct purchases of vehicles through cryptocurrencies, you can do so through certain car dealers. Some popular platforms for doing so include AutoCoinsCar and Bitcars.edu.

The Way of the Future

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. They have been successful in a short space of time of capturing the attention of millions of people worldwide. They are a quick, inexpensive, and efficient way to pay for goods and services. As time goes on, you will have more and more ways to spend your cryptocurrencies both online and in physical stores.

The likes of crypto-linked credit cards appear to get a great gateway to getting people familiar with making these types of transactions. In the future, there is a good chance that using cryptocurrencies will become the go-to option for the majority of the population. Until then, you can enjoy the benefits yourself while others start to wake up to the great advantages associated with this option.

