Cubbit launches Cubbit Cloud: peer-to-peer, zero-knowledge cloud storage at $3.49/mo

Cubbit has recently released Cubbit Cloud, a solution that gives access to Cubbit cloud storage for just $3.49 a month. That’s a very small fee for a zero-knowledge cloud storage service, especially if compared with the 349 dollars that you need to buy a Cubbit Cell.

But, although a low price is attractive, there’s much more to Cubbit than what meets the eye. This is not your run-of-the-mill cloud storage. Cubbit doesn’t sell your data, needs no server farm, and doesn’t hold your files in plain view on a remote server.

Which begs the question: is it worth it? Who is it worth it for? And, most importantly, what does one get in exchange for $3.49? Let’s see.

Cubbit in short

We reviewed Cubbit last December. TL;DR: Cubbit is a zero-knowledge cloud storage service optimized for maximum security.

Unlike Google Drive, iCloud and Dropbox, and almost any other provider, it is zero-knowledge, meaning that nobody, not even Cubbit the company, can access the files of its users without their consent.

Indeed, Cubbit offers as much privacy as local storage, but with all the comfort of cloud storage. How is that even possible?

It all comes to the network infrastructure.

Each Cubbit file is protected by military-grade encryption (AES-256) and split into 24 chunks, which are then processed in 12 additional redundant shards through Reed Solomon error-correcting codes and eventually distributed over the network through end-to-end encrypted channels.

The cool thing is, out of 36 shards, only 24 of them are necessary to retrieve the original encrypted file. Should one of these shards go offline, Cubbit makes new ones automatically, all without ever getting access to the user’s files.

There’s more. Unlike other private services like Tresorit and Mega, Cubbit is peer-to-peer, that is to say: it runs on a network of user-owned devices named Cubbit Cells.

Because of this, Cubbit files can’t be lost, stolen, censored or taken hostage – something that happens all the time with traditional cloud services.

How so? Because the Cubbit network is not in the hands of Cubbit the company. It’s distributed.

In fact, each of the 36 encrypted shards is stored on a different Cubbit Cell. No file is stored anywhere in its entirety.

If a user opens their Cubbit Cell, they’d only find many encrypted chunks, each one belonging to a different file and a different Cubbit user.

Image: Cubbit

This is Cubbit so far. But a little less than a month ago, Cubbit released Cubbit Cloud storage, a subscription-based zero-knowledge cloud storage solution that is gaining a lot of traction online.

But why so much interest? And what is the offer all about?

Cubbit Cloud, the zero-knowledge cloud storage with a twist

The difference between Cubbit Cloud storage and other services is apparent. First of all, the price tag. Cubbit Cloud storage starts with a 100 GB plan for just $3.49 a month.

That’s smart: popular cloud solutions all start with 1TB or 2TB plans, which is often too much for people who are not photographers, designers, and videomakers.

A 100GB storage is a reasonable space for someone who needs to securely store just a handful of very important documents that they cannot afford to lose.

But actually, there are a ton of options: you can get the 500 GB plan for as little as $5.79, or 1TB for $7.99. Or, if you really need a lot of space, $17.49. As a matter of fact, you can even get more if you contact them.

Image: Cubbit

From a user point of view, Cubbit is slower than Dropbox & co. But is it, really? A bit, but not as much as you’d expect from a company that’s so much focused on privacy.

Recently, the company released a software update that increased the upload and download speed by up to 6 times, so there’s plenty of room for improvement.

And of course, speed is important. But they have made clear that, although they’re working on making Cubbit faster, the company’s main focus is and always will be privacy.

Where Cubbit wins, and why you should consider it

Using their own words, Cubbit doesn’t trade away your privacy for speed. Your files are not hosted in plainview on some remote, proprietary servers.

They’re encrypted and distributed over the network, and as you can imagine, encryption and file distribution take time. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. It’s a tradeoff that most users aren’t aware of – but they should.

Cubbit being distributed, truly offers a degree of security that no one else can offer.

Just in 2021, millions of people have lost their files due to security breaches, most notably Microsoft users during the Microsoft Exchange Server hack, which compromised tens of thousands of organizations, and Operation Ghostshell, where hackers exploited Dropbox in cyberattacks against the aerospace and telecom firms.

People don’t realize the gravity of the risk they incur every day online. We’re not *just* talking about people having their files spied on by other people.

That’s not even the main problem. Your personal safety – that’s the main problem. When hackers get access to your data, almost anything can happen. They can literally steal your credit card.

That’s not theoretical. That happened to 77 million PlayStation users in April 2011. And your money is not the only thing at risk here.

It’s not a pleasant experience when your personal info is being traded on the dark web. When it comes to security, it’s not a matter of if, but when.

In conclusion, the internet is not an amusement park. Like the night, it’s dark and full of terrors. That’s why Cubbit makes sense. Start protecting your files today with Cubbit for just $3.49/mo.

