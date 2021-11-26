AIRROBO’s Black Friday sale is now live and it features 30% off on its popular T10+ robot vacuum and a handful of other robot vacuums on the company’s website. The T10+ comes with an automatic dirt disposal charging base providing a 45-day hands-free experience. Right now you can get it for $350. Typically, it sells for $499.99.

Not only does it surprise me with its great price, but the T10+ also transports dirt and dust to its charging base whenever it finishes cleaning. What’s more efficient is that it stores the pet hair, dander, and other debris in an allergy-friendly dust bag for up to 45 days. Totally hands-free user experience.

The T10+ is powered with LiDAR navigation to comprehensively scan its environment. USLAM Air 5.0™ Algorithm of T10+ processes the data and responds to a complex home environment simultaneously.

Plus, AIRROBO T10+ comes with an intelligent 2-in-1 electric water tank that sprays water for mopping as it vacuums. It keeps your floor sparkly clean while you enjoy your life the way it’s supposed to be.

For anyone looking for a hassle-free cleaning experience to keep your wooden floor, tiles, and carpet clean, this robot vacuum is literally what you need. Just act quickly and click the button below while supplies last.

