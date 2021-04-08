Deeper Network has announced it is launching its DPR token on Uniswap

Deeper Network will launch the DPR token on Uniswap following a successful IDO event in March. The Uniswap listing will occur on April 10th, at midnight UTC time.

This will enable Deeper Network to become more accessible to the general public than ever before. Deeper Network plans to add more Dex listings to the network shortly afterward, along with tier 1 exchanges.

Developed for commercial incentivization and micropayments and services, the Deeper Network token is also designed for use in DeFi products, NFT stores, DApp stores, decentralized e-commerce, and e-services.

Talking on the Uniswap listing, company CEO Russell Liu said, “We’re delighted to launch on Uniswap, allowing more people than ever before to hold DPR tokens. We believe this will help to propel Deeper Network to the next level, building the infrastructure which creates a fairer, freer, and more democratic internet. We have a great many things planned for the future of the Deeper Network, and with the help and support of our loyal community we will look forward to creating the Web 3.0.”

The company has now raised over $6.5 million in total including seed round and private sales from the likes of Republic, Youbi Capital, Parity, UVA Univalues Associates, SevenX Ventures, Consensus Lab, Master Ventures, Digital Renaissance, and ChinaPolka.

In Q3, Deeper Network will launch their mainnet, which is built on Polkadot’s technology. Additionally, Deeper will launch their smallest and most affordable product yet, the Pico. This will mark another important milestone for a company that is flourishing. To find out more about Deeper Network please visit the website: www.deeper.network

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: