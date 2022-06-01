Diablo Immortal releases a day early on Android and iOS

Diablo Immortal, the long-awaited next entry to the famed franchise, has released for Android and iOS a day early in some regions. Launch time was originally set for tomorrow, June 2, at 10 AM PDT, but Blizzard surprised us with an early launch.

It has been a bit of a bumpy ride for Diablo Immortal so far. The initial reception of the announcement of the mobile game back in 2018 was a little shaky.

Fans of the series were looking for a full-fledged sequel, not some mobile game that Blizzard will use to harvest money from mobile gaming whales.

But more recent sentiment toward the game has been a little more positive. Blizzard revealed that the game would feature cross-platform play between mobile devices and computers. That extra piece of information would have been nice for them to share initially.

Personally, I’m excited to try out Diablo Immortal. I’ve never been a huge fan of Diablo games. But the cross-play and cross-progression between the mobile and PC versions of the game are very intriguing.

I like the idea of playing around with the game on my phone while I’m out of the house and picking up where I left off for potentially more serious content on my computer at home.

But, as with all free-to-play games, Diablo Immortal has the unfortunate potential that it will become pay-to-win.

The free-to-play model is incredibly popular among mobile games. In fact, the majority of them contain some pretty serious “micro-transactions” that don’t seem micro at all.

Hopefully, Diablo Immortal can avoid that kind of negative stigma. Again, the mobile version of the game has been made available a day early on Android and iOS, with the PC version still slated to release tomorrow.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.