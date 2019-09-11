Different ways to uninstall apps from your Mac

Are you using Macbook with 128 GB or 256 GB, 512 GB? Users with 128 GB often clean up their computers to free up space to save new files and apps. Some new Macbook users think that uninstalling apps from Mac is the same to Windows and there are lots of related caches and logs that cannot be removed.

Actually, uninstalling Mac apps with related files can be easier than uninstalling Windows apps. Just keep on reading to learn how to uninstall apps from your Mac:

Method 1: Delete Mac Apps with Moving to Trash

Method 2: Remove Apps from Mac in Launchpad

Method 3: Completely Uninstall with App Uninstaller – MacMaster

Method 1: Delete Mac Apps with Moving to Trash

When you launch an app on Mac, it will also launch related resources of that app, e.g.: caches, preferences, plugins, supporting files, startup items and more. Those things of the same app are packaged together in the Application folder, which is different from Windows. In Windows, the related files of an app will be scattered in various folders. Thus, it is simple to launch an app and remove the app completely on macOS.

What users usually do for uninstalling is to move the application to Trash:

First, go into Finder on the Macbook or iMac.

Select Application on the left side and all apps will be listed on the right side.

Locate the program that you want to uninstall or search the app by inputting the keyword in the search box in the upper right corner.





Right-click its icon to select “Move to Trash” or directly drag the icon to the trash bin.

Last, empty the trash with right-clicking the Trash icon on the dock.



Method 2: Remove Apps from Mac in Launchpad

If the app is downloaded from App Store and now you don’t want it, it is easy to remove the app from Macbook Air/Pro using Launchpad. Those apps not installed from App Store, like Safari, Calendar, Notes, Messages, etc. are not supported to delete in this way:

Enter Launchpad, or click on F4 on the keyboard.

Browse the apps that you have installed and find the one that you don’t need.

Press the Option/Alt key and the icons will jiggle.

Click “X” icon and confirm to delete the app from Mac.

Tip: If you still are not satisfied with the uninstalled results, it is possible to locate all leftovers and delete all caches, preferences, supporting files and more.

Before deleting App files, you should know where the files are saved in:

Caches : ~/Library/Caches/(App Name)

Plugins : ~/Library/Address Book Plug-Ins/(App Name)

Saved states : ~/Library/Saved Application State/(App Name)

Preferences : ~/Library/Preferences/(App Name)

Crashes report : ~/Library/Application Support/CrashReporter/(App Name)

Support files : ~/Library/Application/(App Name)

Launch daemons : ~/Library/LaunchDaemons/(App Name)

Launch agents : ~/Library/LaunchAgents/(App Name)

Startup items : ~/Library/StartupItems/(App Name)

Therefore, you need to move to the Library folder first. Click Go > select Library in the dropdown or you can hit Command + Shift + G for “Go to the folder” interface and type ~/Library. Open Library folder and you will view those app files. Now find the folder related to the app that you’d like to remove.

Method 3: Completely Uninstall with App Uninstaller – MacMaster

Even though the related app files can be deleted manually, it would easily cause mistaken deletion since there are lots of files and folders with a similar name in the Library. Thus, to uninstall with app uninstaller utility would be better.

FonePaw MacMaster can delete programs completely from Mac without any searching and finding steps. The uninstaller feature of MacMaster will scan out all apps and the app files on Mac, which fully supports Mac OS X 10.11 or above (including the newest macOS 10.15).

The easiest way to remove Mac apps completely:

Install FonePaw MacMaster on Macbook/iMac/Mac Mini. Move to Uninstaller



feature on the left sidebar. Then, hit “Scan” to list all apps on the Mac. Find the app name and tick the box in front of the items that you need to delete.



Note: You’ll see the app and its related resources are displayed on the right side. Just preview before deletion and here suggest you click the magnifier icon to view the items’ location to avoid mistaken deletion.

When the app and related data are removed, you would be noted that XX MB/GB has been cleaned. That is to say, the app has been uninstalled completely so you don’t need to find out the app files again in Library folder.



The app uninstaller utility can simplify the way to delete apps from Mac and it works in the same process in different macOS versions. Actually, besides uninstalling app, MacMaster also does well in optimizing Mac with:

Cleaning up system junks, iTunes junks, trash bin, duplicate files, similar images, large & old items;

Shredding files permanently without recovering;

Disabling extensions;

Managing browsing data on Chrome, Firefox, Safari.

These 3 methods should be tried and select a suitable one for yourself. If it is useful for you, please share with your friends.

