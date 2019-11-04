Dive into this complete Microsoft Excel & VBA bundle for just $30

Expand your computer skills and increase your employability by learning applicable and useful tools to navigate the foundational spreadsheet and data analytics software: Microsoft Excel. The Complete Microsoft Excel and VPA Bundle include nine courses and 469 lessons on Microsoft Excel 2013, 2016 and 2019.

Start out with the Excel 2019 beginner course, a 7-hour beginner-friendly introduction with everything you need to familiarize yourself with the software and work your way towards fluency. Learn to create workbooks, enter data, work with dates and use functions, formulas and basic formatting tools.

From there, move beyond the fundamentals into intermediate and advanced charting, detailed formatting, consolidation, analysis, and reporting of financial information. Then, get the software to work for you through automation by learning the ins and outs of Microsoft Virtual Basic for Applications (VBA) for Excel. Start automating basic tasks to increase the efficiency, speed and ease with which you navigate Excel.

Master every aspect of multiple editions of Microsoft Excel so you can confidently use Excel in ways that will make a difference in your workplace. This bundle has been marked down by 90% from $300 to just $29.99. Boost your Excel skills and help ensure that you’re the top candidate for your next promotion or job opportunity with the Complete Microsoft Excel and VPA Bundle.

