DJI adds beginner-friendly $299 Mini 4K drone to the lineup

DJI added another beginner-friendly drone to its lineup today, with the $299 Mini 4K. This tiny drone requires no registration but is packed with advanced capabilities like 4K recording.

While it only just launched, we expect to see the DJI Mini 4K on every list of the best consumer drones this year. Not many sub-$300 drones come with 4K recording capabilities, and none have the advanced flight algorithms of DJI.

The DJI Mini 4K captures video at 4K at up to 30 fps. If you want a higher 60 fps recording, it can, but at a slightly lower 2.7K resolution.

Bitrates have been increased up to 100Mbps, which should mean higher quality recordings, whichever setting you choose.

DJI Mini 4K $299.00

The DJI Mini 4K is a beginner-friendly 4K drone

Image: DJI

The DJI Mini 4K is only 249g, keeping it below the threshold for registration with the FAA. That’s good for beginners, as they can learn how to fly without the extra steps needed for larger drones.

The companion app is also designed to be beginner-friendly, with one-tap movements for advanced camera tricks and for takeoff and landing with one touch. You can also fly manually as your skill improves.

The camera is on a three-axis gimbal for even more stable video and has electrical image stabilization. It also has strong wind resistance of up to 38kph gusts and a max altitude of 4,000 meters.

As a beginner, you should always keep your drone in visual range, but DJI says the Mini 4K can transmit 1080p video up to 10km away.

That might be stretching the limits of the 31-minute flight time, but it’s more an indicator of the strength of the connection.

The $299 DJI Mini 4K is also the second-cheapest “Mini” after the $279 SE version. You can get a Fly More Combo with three batteries, a charger, and a shoulder bag for $449.

The $299 DJI Mini 4K is the latest entry-level drone from DJI and the first in the "Mini" line to have true 4K recording capabilities. That makes it the best entry-level drone you can buy, with stable flight and beginner-friendly features like one-tap landing/takeoff.

